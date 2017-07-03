Kano Assembly Speaker resigns

The Speaker of the Kano State House of Assembly, Kabiru Alhasan has resigned.

Alhasan resigned on Monday after the House decided to probe his activities as Speaker.

A six man committee headed by deputy Majority Leader of the Assembly, Hon. Bello Butu Butu was set up by the House to investigate a number of allegations levelled against the former Speaker by his colleagues.

The committee is to report their findings to the House in three months. Among allegations that led to the resignation of the former Speaker was that he received N100 million bribe from business mogul and his friend, Aliko Dangote, to shelve the recent probe of the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi .

Alhasan said he decided to resign from his position as it would be improper to be a judge in his own case.

He prayed that the committee would investigate all the allegations and come up with the truth even as he insisted that he was accused falsely by those who brought up the allegations. against him.

Yusuf Abdullahi Atta has been elected as the new Speaker of the House.