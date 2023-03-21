Kano APC gives INEC 7 days to declare guber election inconclusive

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano has declared the outcomes of the just concluded gubernatorial election, resulting in NNPP’s Abba Kabir Yusuf as winner, as baseless and a faulty one that could not stand the test of times.

APC Legal Adviser, Abdul Fagge told a crowded press conference on Tuesday, that there was no way the election could be declared conclusive with over 270,000 votes cancelled.

He said: “Based on Section 65 of the Electoral Law 2022, we have written to INEC to revisit and cancel the hasty, wrong and selfish declaration of the NNPP as winner of the elections, and declared the conduct inconclusive.”

He said they have since written to INEC to, within seven days, revisit the elections based on the provisions of electoral laws and declare it inconclusive.

Fagge said the INEC Returning Officer acted on a selfish basis, not in accordance with the provisions of the law.

If INEC could declare elections in Kebbi and Adamawa states inconclusive because of violence and over voting, that of Kano, where elections clearly turned violent, should follow suit, he noted.

Speaking at the briefing, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, drew a parallel between the National Assembly election and the governorship election, of which the former has been declared inconclusive.

Doguwa noted that out of the 13 polling units, 12 were cancelled based on violence and over voting, and today he has accepted his faith waiting for the reruns in the elections.