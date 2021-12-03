POLITICS
Kano APC CRISIS: Ganduje betrayed me – Kwankwaso
Former Governor of Kano state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said that the current crisis brewing in the Ķano state chapter of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), did not come to him as a surprise.
Senator Kwankwaso blamed the incumbent Governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, saying his alleged selfish attitude was responsible for the crisis.
Kwankwaso told the BBC Hausa in an interview,that he knew it was just a matter of time that there would be an implosion in the ruling party in Kano state due to series of Internal wrangling.
According to him ,” whoever failed to embrace the person who was kind to him over the years, even he, himself has testified that I was kind to him, and when he got the opportunity for once, he could not sustain Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya movement, you should know there won’t be a peaceful coexistence.”
Senator Kwankwaso explained further that the internal crisis in the ruling party was exacerbated by a deep sense of selfishness ,winner takes all attitude and impatience, adding that the development had further gave credence to what he had in mind.
He likened the situation to a Hausa proverb that can be loosely translated as ” no matter how far a lie can go, truth must prevail. “
In the BBC Hausa interview, Kwankwaso said he was delighted with the kind words of a former Governor of the state, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who spoke well about him, pointing out that whoever got such an eulogy would definitely be happy.
“I was told about what he said regarding to me, but I was full of gratitude to Almighty Allah. It is like he was not aware of things before, but now Almighty Allah has enlightened him. Every sane person will be happy. Besides, making such comments in his position,I know he is serious and deeply concerned about it,” he said.
“If politics reunite us, it’s good to go. If that couldn’t be, we should thank Almighty Allah since we’ve made progress. In his thinking, he has explained how the situation is,” he said.
Responding to a question on whether he saw Ganduje’s felicitations on his 65th birthday, Kwankwaso said he has not seen the birthday felicitations because he was busy doing other things.
“I was busy working, I never know. If he was like that since the beginning, things wouldn’t have gotten to this level. Whoever knows, no one will believe Ganduje would be castigated before me and I will heed to that. All the commissioners know other workers and the Kano people too. There will be problem if someone did a wrong and you decided to look at him as someone who did multiple wrongs.”
“I had a cordial relationship with people including Ganduje, that was how I left the state government and went to the Ministry of Defence. We arranged and he went to Chad,I then asked him to come back home so that we work together. He came back and I gave him the form for the position of Deputy Governor. I did that because he was the eldest, without paying a single kobo. This is because, in our Kwankwasiyya movement, we don’t ask for a kobo. “
Kwankwaso however , regretted that despite his kindness to his former Deputy Governor ( Ganduje), they are now at serious loggerheads.
Reps committee to meet INEC Chairman over direct primaries
The fight over the direct primaries provision in the electoral amendment bill has been moved to the doorstep of the Independent National Electoral Commission.
On Thursday, the House of Representatives directed the House Committees on Electoral Matters and Appropriations to meet with Yakubu Mahmood, the INEC Chairman.
The resolution followed a motion of urgent public importance moved by Leke Abejide at plenary.
The summoning by the green chamber is coming some days after President Muhammadu Buhari wrote INEC to get advice on the electoral bill which has been passed and awaiting assent.
It would be recalled that the direct primaries provision in the bill has pitched the lawmakers against the governors who rejected the bill.
The governors have argued that the cost implication for INEC will be huge. In addition, the governors said the bill will infringe on the rights of political parties to determine the process of selecting candidates.
According to Abejide, the meeting between INEC Chairman and the Committee will allow Nigerians to get the true cost of direct primaries.
The motion was passed unanimously by the lawmakers when it was put to vote.
Resign before December 18, Fayemi tells appointees nursing gov ambition
Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Wednesday directed those serving in his government who would like to contest the governorship primaries to tender their resignation latest by December 18.
The directive was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado Ekiti, titled, “Ekiti 2022: Fayemi gives Dec. 18 deadline to governorship aspirants to resign position.”
Oyebode stated that the development “became imperative in order to ensure cohesion and excellent service delivery – two major hallmarks of the administration – remain uncompromised.
“In compliance with directives of the Independent National Electoral Commission, the ruling All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has slated the governorship primaries for January, ahead of the June 2022 governorship election.”
Among those in the Fayemi government believed to be interested in the contest are the Secretary to the State Government, Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Biodun Omoleye; Commissioner for Public Utilities, Bamidele Faparusi; and Special Adviser to the Governor, Prof Bolaji Aluko, among others.
Buni C’ttee rejects plans for a parallel convention
The crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) took a different dimension on Monday as youths in the party announced the ‘dissolution’ of the party’s national caretaker committee led by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, and inaugurated a new one.
The youths, under the aegis of Progressive Youth Movement (PYM), at a press conference in Abuja, fixed February 26, 2021, for the party’s national convention.
But in a swift reaction, the top echelon of the ruling party said the Buni-led committee remained sacrosanct, adding that the youths were not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and lacked the power to dissolve the committee.
The Buni-led committee was inaugurated in June 2020 saddled with the responsibility of organising a national convention, among others, following the dissolution of the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC), over alleged abuse of office.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja, chairman of the new caretaker committee, Prince Mustapha Audu, who is the son of former Kogi State governor, Abubakar Audu, explained that they were out to “rescue the party from total collapse.”
Other committee members inaugurated at the event were the Vice Chair (North), Tukur Tukur Buratai; Vice Chair (South), Busayo Akinnadeju; South West representative, Hon. Omowunmi Ogungbaibi; South East representative, Barr Nonso Nwaebili and South South representative, Prince Godswill Edward.
Others are North Central representative, Dr Ibrahim Abdul; North East representative, Hon. Ibrahim A. Waziri; North West representative, Bello Bala Shagari; Senate representative, Sen. Ahmed Lawan; House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and Physically Challenged, Sajo Xcarfini.
Reacting, the APC deputy national publicity secretary, Yekini Nabena, said the youths lacked the power to dissolve the Buni-led committee, as they are not members of the National Executive Committee (NEC).
Similarly, Secretary of the APC Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpanudoedehe, said the youths were unknown to the party.
He said, “The purported group and its membership are unknown to the party. Hence, we completely disown them and cannot account for their activities or join issues with them.”
