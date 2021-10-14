POLITICS
Kano APC congresses: Senators Shekarau, Jibrin, Rep members dare Ganduje
Kano Senators, Ibrahim Shekarau (Central), Barau Jibrin (North) and some House of Representatives members have opposed the congresses conducted in the state.
They accused Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of trying to weaken their strength and structures.
On Wednesday, the federal lawmakers petitioned the party, calling for quick intervention.
The aggrieved chieftains wrote under the aegis of APC Joint Stakeholders Forum.
They rejected the ward and local government congresses over alleged flagrant violation of all known civilised norms, rules and regulations.
The signatories vowed to resist attempts by the state party executive to ratify the “exclusive and Kangaroo” exercise aimed at “imposing new officers”.
The legislators urged the APC headquarters in Abuja to take decisive steps “to end destructive tendencies”.
“We assure the national leadership of our support, cooperation and commitment to peaceful resolution of the crisis,” the petition added.
Reacting, Kano Caretaker Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas said the allegations were strange because he has been running an inclusive leadership.
“Kano North where Senator Jibrin comes from is under his control, while Kano Central where Senator Shekarau hails from is under his control.
“Governor Ganduje is in charge of the entire Kano, so where are the problems?”, Abbas asked.
He stated that the congresses were done with the full support of Kano senators, adding that “even the forthcoming state congress would be done with them”.
Iyorchia Ayu emerges consensus Chairmanship candidate of PDP
Former Senate President Iyorchia Ayu has emerged the consensus chairmanship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
His choice came after a marathon meeting of the Northern Caucus of the PDP held at Bauchi State Governors’ Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.
It was gathered that two other contenders from the North, where the position has been zoned to – former governor of Katsina state, Ibrahim Shema, and the incumbent deputy national chairman (North), Senator Nazif Suleiman – stepped down for Ayu.
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP had zoned the position of National Chairman to the North apart from endorsing the decision of Zoning Committee which said the current National Working Committee (NWC) positions be swapped between the North and the South.
At a press briefing on Thursday in Abuja, the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, confirmed that Ayu was unanimously picked as the candidate for the office of the National Chairman by the Northern Caucus of the party.
Ayu had earlier emerged the consensus national chairmanship candidate for the North Central zone after other contenders from the zone withdrew from the race early this week.
The party’s national convention holds in Abuja October 31.
Supreme Court affirms Soludo as APGA’s Anambra guber candidate, Oye as National Chairman
After over two hours of fierce legal fireworks by lawyers, the Supreme Court on Thursday in Abuja affirmed former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo as the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, in the November 6, 2021, election in Anambra State.
The apex court also returned Chief Victor Oye as the National Chairman of the party.
In a judgment of a five-man panel of justices of the court, the appeal filed by one Jude Okeke was dismissed on the ground of being an abuse of court process.
Justice Mary Peter Odili, who delivered the lead judgment, awarded a sum of N1 million to be paid by Jude Okeke to APGA and Victor Oye.
Justice Odili upheld the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, which had earlier dismissed Okeke’s suit.
PDP chair: Mark, Gana, others step down for Ayu
A former Senate President, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has emerged the preferred candidate of North Central in the race for the national chairmanship of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Ayu emerged after a marathon meeting of the leaders of the zone on Tuesday night at the Benue State Governor’s Lodge, Abuja.
Addressing journalists after the meeting, Benue Governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, said the leaders from the six states in the North Central chose Ayu from a number of five aspirants that indicated interest in the race.
The other aspirants that stepped down were Senator David Mark, Ex Governor Ibrahim Idris, Prof Jerry Gana and Attah Idoko
According to Ortom, the leaders of the zone picked Ayu because they believed he had the commitment and capacity to stabilise the PDP and lead the party to victory in the 2023 general elections.
The Governor said the purpose of the meeting was to find a consensus candidate among the five aspirants who would be presented to a larger meeting of the entire Northern Caucus.
Governor Ortom said: “We met here for several hours.
Amongst the five persons that were contesting, the leadership of our party from the North Central unanimously agreed to sponsor former Senate President Dr Iyorchia Ayu, to be the national chairman of our party from the North Central.
“There was no voting, we all agreed that he is the right person for this job at this time. Tomorrow (Wednesday) the northern stakeholders of our PDP are going to meet. So he will be presented to the northern caucus of the party. I think that by the grace of God they will also accept him”.
Ortom however clarified that the choice of Ayu as consensus candidate of the North Central does not stop the other the Northeast and Northwest from presenting their candidates.
Those at the meeting were former Senate Presidents-Chief David Mark and Dr Bukola Saraki.
Also at the meeting were Prof Jerry Gana; former Kogi Governor, Ibrahim Idris and BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin among others.
