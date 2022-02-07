CELEBRITIES
Kannywood actress, Sadiya Haruna sentenced to six months in prison
Sadiya Haruna, a Kannywood actress, has been sentenced to six months in prison without the option of a fine by a high court in Kano State.
Sadiya was charged with defaming her colleague, Isa A Isa’s character.
The actress had in a viral video been seen calling Isa a homosexual, a bastard, and an unrepentant womaniser.
She had added that the actor allegedly demanded sex from her.
In August 2021, a Sharia court sitting in Kano state convicted Sadiya of obscenity and indecent act after she was arraigned for “uploading sexual contents on her social media handles.”
The actress and social media blogger was arrested by the Kano State Hisbah board for allegedly sharing sexual content on her handles.
Her arrest was led by Aliyu Usman, head of the surveillance department of the Islamic outfit in the state.
She was thereafter detained in the custody of the Islamic police until when she was arraigned at the Sharia court in the Sharada area of the state.
Footballer Riyad Mahrez and wife Taylor Ward expecting first child (photos)
Taylor Ward has announced she is expecting her first child with her husband and footballer, Riyad Mahrez.
The model, 23, and the Manchester City footballer, 30, took to Instagram to share the news from the Maldives.
The couple shared a snap of them on the beach holding up a string of ultrasound pictures, while Riyad cradled Taylor’s baby bump.
The happy news comes after it was announced last month that Taylor ‘secretly married’ Riyad late last year after he previously proposed with a £400,000 ring.
The couple wed at a Muslim ceremony known as the Nikah and signed a contract to ensure they were legally married under Islamic law, The Sun reports.
Taylor confirmed she had married Riyad in an Instagram Story posted in January, revealing the couple were also planning another ceremony in the UK to make their marriage legal back home.
Winger Riyad was previously married for six years to Rita Johal and shares two daughters with his ex-wife.
Kanye West deletes all his posts calling out Kim Kardashian as he gets to spend time with his kids
Kanye West has deleted his Instagram posts calling out Kim Kardashian and accusing her of trying to keep him from his kids the way his mother kept him from his father.
The rapper began calling out estranged wife Kim over their daughter’s presence on TikTok.
With time, he added her family and her friend Tracy Romulus to the public call out.
He accused Kim of refusing to let him spend time with his kids.
He has now deleted all his anti-Kim posts.
It was reported that he got to spend time with his 4 kids on Sunday, Feb. 6, and this is believed to have influenced his decision to delete his disparaging posts.
Video is circulating online that appears to show all 4 of Kanye’s children spending time with him at some sort of church service he was at in L.A. Kim was not present.
Actress Destiny Etiko replies people who link her achievements to men, says ‘let them keep talking’
Actress, Destiny Etiko, has asked people to stop linking her achievements to men.
The actress made the appeal in an interview with Punch.
She said:
“It is funny because I work for my money and I get good endorsements. If it is easy for men to give one money, then go and collect money from men. I work, make my money, and some people appreciate me.
I just got an endorsement deal with a Chinese company. When I achieve something tomorrow, people would say a man gave it to me. Let them keep talking. Even if I don’t achieve anything, it is still the same people that would say after all the films I have been acting, I have not done anything for myself. I don’t want to take it seriously.”
