Kane’s 185th record goal sends Spurs top of the table
Tottenham Hotspur beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 as Harry Kane scores a record 185th single-club goal Saturday afternoon.
The captain of the English national team headed home at the 64th minute of the match to score the only goal of the match.
Kane’s goal against Wolves Saturday afternoon is the most a player has scored for a single club. The closest is Argentina striker Sergio Aguero’s total of 184 during his time at Manchester City
It brought Kane to fourth in the list of all-time scorers being his 250th goal for Spurs.
Jimmy Greaves is first with a record of 266 goals.
Kane’s goal –Tottenham’s 1,000th home goal in the Premier League – extends Tottenham’s unbeaten start to the season, shooting them to the top of the table.
Saturday’s defeat leaves Wolves with only one point from their three start games.
Transfer: Pulisic takes decision on joining Manchester United
Chelsewinger, Christian Pulisic, is set to perform a U-turn and snub a potential loan move to Manchester United this summer.
According to the Daily Mail, Pulisic, however, is set to commit his immediate future to Chelsea where he plans to stay and fight for a first-team place instead of joining Man United.
The 23-year-old is also unwilling to wait on Man United, who have earmarked Ajax winger Antony as their number one target to provide competition on the flanks for Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford.
Pulisic has struggled to win the faith of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and had been seeking showdown talks with the Blues boss to ascertain his place in the German’s plans.
The USA international had been contemplating his future amid interest from both Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid, while Man United manager Erik ten Hag was willing to offer him a temporary solution to his lack of minutes ahead of the World Cup.
Chelsea were even reported to have enquired about a potential swap deal involving out-of-sorts United captain Harry Maguire as they continue to be frustrated in their attempts to sign Wesley Fofana from Leicester City.
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners get Yeremy Pino boost but face Cody Gakpo blow
Arsenal and Mikel Arteta are aiming to secure another three points against Bournemouth this weekend to continue their perfect start to the new Premier League season, while technical director Edu is aiming to secure yet another signing for the club.
The Gunners are persistently searching for another attacker in their side and are being strongly linked with moves for PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and Villarreal’s Yeremy Pino. And the latest reports have revealed that although there may be a stumbling block in landing the former, there have been positive updates on their chances of signing the latter.
Gunners face Gakpo blow
PSV winger Cody Gakpo has attracted plenty of attention this summer following an outstanding campaign in the Netherlands with PSV last season in which he recorded 21 goals and 15 assists in 47 games across all competitions.
The Dutchman has followed that form up with three goals and four assists in six games so far this campaign, and reports have since suggested that there still remains genuine interest from Arsenal in his signature, although the Gunners have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of the winger.
As reported by The Athletic, the 23-year-old is on Manchester United ’s radar as a potential option to Ajax’s Antony before the end of the window, and with the Gunners yet to make their move for Gakpo, they could face losing out on him to the Red Devils.
Yeremy Pino boost revealed
Another player who Arsenal could purchase before the end of the transfer window is Villarreal hot shot Yeremy Pino, who is also attracting plenty of interest from some of Europe’s elite this summer, including the Gunners.
Arsenal’s interest in the player has been well documented of late but they have now received an extra boost in their pursuit of the Spaniard. According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, via Give Me Sport, Pino would be interested in joining the Gunners this summer following their upward trajectory of late.
Arsenal’s summer transfer business so far, which has included the signings of former Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, has shown real ambition from the club and it is believed that they are now seen as an attractive place for players to come.
Although Arsenal may be searching for another attacker to bolster their options in the final third of the pitch for the current season, their first signing of the summer already fits the bill for that position but is yet to be utilised in the Premier League under Arteta.
Brazilian youngster Marquinhos was signed for £3million from Sao Paulo back in June as one for the future and it was initially assumed that he may be sent out on loan to further his development, although Arteta has confirmed in Friday’s press conference that he is set to stay and be given his chance to impress.
He said: “We’re very happy with him, he’s adapted really well. I think he’s got very good qualities for how we want to play. We’re going to keep him here for another few months and make sure he establishes himself in the club and the team. After that, we’ll see what’s the best move for him.”
EPL: Ten Hag makes demand from Man Utd players ahead of Liverpool clash
Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, has said his footballing philosophy at the club will continue to prove futile if his players fail to show the “right attitude” on the pitch.
The Red Devils have lost their first two fixtures ahead of Monday’s night crunch clash against Liverpool.
Ten Hag’s reign began with a 2-1 loss at home to Brighton, before last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing at Brentford.
The Dutchman is hoping for a more spirited performance from his side against Jurgen Klopp’s men at Old Trafford.
“I think I made myself clear. I was definitely not happy.
“In football, you can talk about philosophy but you need the basic stuff, the right attitude and I didn’t see it from minute one.
“You have to bring it every game, especially Monday,” Ten Hag told a press conference on Friday.
