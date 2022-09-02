Kandi ends friendship with Marlo

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Drew Sidora says Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton’s friendship is over — even after they briefly made up over a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken.

“Marlo gave Kandi some Kentucky Fried Chicken,” Sidora, 37, tells Page Six, recalling the women’s reconciliation at a Jamaica airport that recently aired on the Bravo reality show.

“I think for the moment, it was like, ‘OK, all is well. Thank you for this chicken.’ But in the long term, there’s not real resolve there because you can’t say certain things and just try to apologize and it goes away.”

Hampton, 46, has repeatedly attacked Burruss, also 46, throughout this season, criticizing her marriage to Todd Tucker and even calling her a “ho” who “f–ked everybody for free.” Burruss previously told Page Six that she and Hampton get into an “explosive” fight on this season of “Atlanta.” Though they patched things up after production wrapped — seemingly with the help of fast food — the two began feuding again off-camera.

In June, Hampton slammed Burruss on Carlos King’s “Reality With the King” podcast for her frequent talk of sex on “RHOA.” She also accused the Bedroom Kandi creator of not doing enough for the black community.

“Do some s–t for the black culture. We got enough babies and diseases out here. We don’t need no s–t else about sex, Kandi,” she told King.

In a subsequent interview with The Neighborhood Talk, Burruss explained that she was “tired of” Hampton’s “bulls—t.”

“She gets on my motherf—king nerves,” the “Don’t Think I’m Not” singer said. “I have been doing way more for the community than all of them. I don’t mind saying it … I put all my businesses in black communities so I can bring more jobs to our community. What’s she doing?”

Sidora teases to Page Six that Hampton said, “sorry, sorry, sorry,” while taping the upcoming “RHOA” reunion — but Burruss wasn’t ready to accept her apologies.

“I feel like Kandi has to stand her ground so Marlo knows you can’t just come across that boundary. That line is set for a reason,” the Drop It With Drew founder says. “And I’m the same way. Once you cross certain boundaries, we’re no longer friends.”

Sidora and Hampton faced conflict of their own during the cast’s Jamaican getaway. Hampton — triggered by her upbringing in the foster care system — slammed Sidora’s husband, Ralph Pittman, for reversing his plans to adopt Sidoria’s 11-year-old son, Josiah, from a previous relationship.

Unlike Burruss, Sidora was able to forgive Hampton — but only after dissecting their blowup in a separate discussion.

“Marlo and I are cool. I feel like I do see Marlo for who she is and I think when we were in Jamaica having that extremely vulnerable conversation, it put things in perspective for me and Marlo,” she explains.

“I don’t agree with how she attacks people … I do feel like Marlo has a lot of work to do and a lot of repairing to do before people can openly trust her and embrace her fully.”

Sidora believes Hampton — who finally scored a full-time role on “Atlanta” during Season 14 — exhibited behavior that was “a little extra” in order to keep her peach.

“It was just very driven by the peach. At some point, you gotta just be Marlo Hampton and let us see who that is for us to build real relationships. And I think she learned her lesson. I really do,” the “Step Up” actress says.

“She’s reflecting. And I’m like, ‘We just need to see a better version of you next year, please. Can the real Marlo show up?’”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.