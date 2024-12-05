Kamo State emotionally thank Funke Akindele for showing up

Nollywood actor and content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State, has penned an emotional message to appreciate veteran Nollywood actress Funke Akindele.

Recall that Funke Akindele won the hearts of Nigerians when she stepped out for Kamo State’s wedding ceremony.

The actress, who has always shunned public outings, shocked many when she arrived at the party.

Earlier today, Funke Akindele shared photos of her outfit to the wedding. The mother of two cheered the couple on their marriage.

“Stepped out in style to grace the wedding ceremony of a talented and supportive sweetheart @kamo_state Congratulations my darling brother!!!

Cheers and wishing you a happy marriage”

In reaction to the post, Kamo State took to her comment section to appreciate her support. He spoke about how genuine Jenifa had been since the time they met.

Kamo said he is honoured to be associated with her.

“Thank you so much for being so true to me. I appreciate your support to me from the first day you noticed me and my craft. I am super honoured to be associated with you ma.

Lafunkyyyyy jojojoooo

Aunty Funke wore Also Ebi oooo”

Funke Akindele once opened up on the hard times she encountered before her rise to stardom a few days ago.

She shared a video of herself being active on the set of her highest-grossing billion movie, A Tribe Called Judah, on her Instagram page.

She spoke about how the film depicted the present challenges of single mothers in raising children.

She counted herself as a testimony of believing in herself, saying she faced different challenges but learned to stand tall and encourage others because of them.

The box office queen encouraged her followers to continue inspiring the next generation of women.