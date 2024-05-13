



George Kambosos Jr has suggested settling his social media spat with Ryan Garcia outside the boxing ring. The offer comes amidst a social media squabble instigated by criticism from Garcia after Vasiliy Lomachenko beat Kambosos.

After being knocked down once and eventually pulled out in the 11th round when his corner threw in the towel, the Australian acknowledged that Lomachenko indeed outmatched him. Amanda Serrano and Claressa Shields have commended Kambosos for the grit he displayed in the face of such a dominant opponent, but Garcia had a different opinion. “George kambozo sucks I’m sorry,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter. Kambosos then responded with a withering reply less than an hour later. “Won more belts than you’ll ever win princess the clean way cheating dog I rather go out on my shield against the best and lose like a man than cheat with weight advantages and enhancements like you did,” the post reads. “Let’s have a street fight then (forget) the ring!! Use all the (syringe emoji) you want.”

Garcia has since deleted multiple posts from the exchange. In one, he doubled down on his initial remark. “I’m sorry bro you suck like actually,” the post read. “I’d Ko you in less than 5 rounds. The truth is truth. And the truth hurts. Bruh shut up you had one good victory. You’ve been riding one victory and haven’t done anything since but lose.” In another post, he shared a video of his view, believed to be from a villa in the Bahamas. Kambosos then retorted: “You should be in the Bahamas hiding away but you ain’t escaping those enhancement charges princess.”

“You’ll be banned from our beautiful sport that you made a mockery out of ya cheating dog. I couldn’t care less about you, now go stick another needle in your backside.” Garcia escalated the feud by making an astonishing claim. “I slept with George Kambozo’s wife no cap,” he alleged. “You wanna play with me and say I did steroids. Keep playing. No mercy. I could show proof but that would actually be mean. My next goal is to make sure George’s wife and I are together forever and we raise his kids.”

Kambosos fired back: "I slept with your mother if you want to get that low you dog, shows the classless person you are talking about my wife the mother of my kids. You're dead when I see you. NO BOXING." Despite Garcia later backing down, Kambosos did not. "You say you're a man of god but you act like the devil!! You parade the lord but we all see through you, you're the devil in disguise," he continued. "On a Sunday too. Joke? (Forget) you like I said I ever see you, it's on, IDGF, back tracking as a joke now naaa. Me and you. Happy Mother's Day."





