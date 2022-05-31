NEWS
Kaduna Train Attack: Victims call for help as bandits release video of their captives
The terrorists who attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train on March 28
have released yet another video of the victims.
In a new video, eight of the captives – five men and three women – called on the federal government to accede to the demands of their captors.
While the men knelt, the women sat on a mat as flies hovered around them.
A victim, who identified herself as Mariam Abubakar, said one of her four children abducted alongside herself and her husband had fallen sick in captivity.
“I was one of those captured on that train with four of my children and my husband. We are appealing to the federal government, our families and everyone that can to please come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days and unfavorable inhabitable conditions unimaginable.
“We have been sick. In fact, one of my sons, two of them are even sick at the moment with no medical supplies. So, we are pleading with you to please come to our aid,” she said.
A gunman who appeared in the video said the government could either listen to the victims or abandon them.
The man who spoke in English said, “We are the people that abducted these people from the Abuja-Kaduna train, so they are appealing to us saying that they wanted to talk to the federal government and we gave them chance to speak. It is left for you to listen to them or abandon them.”
Sadiq, son of elder statesman, Ango Abdullahi, said most of the victims were sick.
“We are appealing to the federal government to once again come to our aid. We have been here for 62 days. Most of us here are sick and we are not in good condition and every day the situation deteriorates. We are appealing to the federal government to please come to our aid before we start losing our lives,” he said.
Another victim, who identified herself as a classmate of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Nigerian Law School, broke down in tears, saying she is disturbed by the plight of her son who is a “sicklier”.
She said, “My name is Gladys….I’m pleading particularly to Professor Yemi Osinbajo who was my classmate in 78/79 Law School. You are a grandfather and a father; come to our aid because we have been here for 62 days and I have a son who is a sicklier; I don’t know his condition now.
“I am pleading that the federal government and Rotimi Amaechi who is the Minister of Transportation to please come to our assistance. I’m pleading. We are all sick. Right now, I’m even sick too. But for my son who is a sicklier, I don’t know his condition. I am appealing to the federal government.”
Relatives of the victims have made repeated calls for their release, with the federal government assuring that steps are being taken to rescue the passengers.
NEWS
Court grants Okorocha N500m bail
A Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday granted bail at N500million to ex-Imo Governor Senator Rochas Okorocha.
Justice Ekwo ordered Okorocha to provide a surety, who will sign and of the same amount.
The trial judge also barred Okorocha from traveling out of the country except with the express permission of the court.
The judge ordered the Senator representing Imo West in the National Assembly to deposit his traveling passport with the court registrar.
In addition, the judge ordered that Immigration must be alerted in writing by the court registrar that Okorocha’s traveling passport is with the court, and as such, must not be allowed to move out of the country.
The judge also granted bail to Okorocha’s co-defendant, Anyim Nyerere Chinenye on the conditions attached to the administrative bail earlier granted him by the EFCC.
Trial is to commence on November 7.
NEWS
Again, World Bank warns Nigeria over fuel subsidy, says payments may hit N6t in 2022
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has again warned Nigeria over payment of petrol subsidy.
The fund said Nigeria’s subsidy bill would hit N6 trillion by end of this year.
Resident Representative of the Fund for Nigeria, Mr. Ari Aisen, who disclosed this while presenting the latest Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Economic Outlook in Abuja, said at the currently monthly subsidy bill of N500 billion, it would sum up to N6 trillion by end of year.
He, however, expressed optimism that the Dangote Refinery would reduce fuel importation when completed, in order to reduce the subsidy burden.
The IMF Rep explained that Nigeria received $3. 4 billion in Special Drawing Rights and and an equal amount in addition as loan from the Fund, bringing the total loan since 2020 to $6.8 billion.
He expressed concerns that many African countries, including Nigeria, would face a critical problem with debt servicing unless actions were immediately taken to significantly raise revenue.
According to him, over 80 per cent of federal government revenue is going into debt servicing.
While describing this as an “existential problem.”, the IMF Rep said: “It is a reflection of low revenue; it is an existential issue for Nigeria. It is essential for macro-economic stability. It is important for the provision for social service.”
He flayed the Nigerian economic situation which, as an oil exporter, was not only able to take advantage of the current high oil prices of crude to build reserves but also faced low earnings due to the petroleum products subsidy.
On the economic outlook for the continent, Mr. Aisen identified key priority areas to include how to reduce debt vulnerabilities; balance inflation and growth; and manage foreign exchange rate pressures.
He said with, “unrivalled potential for renewable energy and an abundance of minerals, a successful transition offers opportunities for diversification and job creation; ensuring the green transition is also a just transition.”
The IMF Representative said fragile and conflict-affected African countries were at the risk of falling further behind in terms of development, especially now that the world economy was faced with an unprecedentedly high energy and food prices.
According to him, the Fund has done a lot to help African countries, South of the Sahara, having given them $23 billion Special Drawing Rights allocation and planning to re-channel additional $100 billion SDR from developed countries.
He said Africa needed $425 billion to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to $30–50 billion per year for climate adaptation and $ 6-10 billion annually for commodity import.
In his remarks, the Director-General of the Budget Office, Mr. Ben Akabueze, disagreed with Mr. Aisen on his debt service/revenue figures.
According to him, debt service/revenue is 76 per cent but admitted that even at that level, it is way far too high.
“There is no doubt that the debt servicing revenue is way beyond what we want it to be,” adding that the federal government had taken steps to significantly increase revenue.
He added that additional revenue was the only choice before the government but assured that the nation would not default in its debt servicing obligations, having made it a priority.
Akabueze regretted that vested interests had made the removal of petrol subsidy very difficult over the years.
“When you try to remove subsidy or raise tariffs, you get summons, you see resolutions get passed, asking you not to,” he said.
He said that when the executive prepared the 2022 budget, it was with the understanding that petrol subsidy would be removed but noted that somehow, that move was frustrated.
In his contribution, the Director of Policy at the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Hassan Mahmoud, explained that the Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, was recently raised in order to ensure an environment in which the nation could still attract investors and prevent capital outflows that could hurt the economy.
NEWS
Russia hits back at the EU’s partial oil embargo, says it will find other importers for its crude
Russia has pledged to find other importers for its oil shortly after the world’s largest trading bloc agreed to impose a partial embargo on Russian crude.
The European Union on Monday agreed to ban most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of new measures designed to punish the Kremlin over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The move was hailed by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell as a “landmark decision to cripple [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s war machine.”
It covers Russian oil brought into the bloc by sea, with an exemption carved out for imports delivered by pipeline following opposition from Hungary.
The EU’s long-delayed sixth package of sanctions against Russia required approval from all 27 member states.
Responding to the measures, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Austria, said the oil ban reflects negatively on the bloc.
“As she rightly said yesterday, #Russia will find other importers,” Ulyanov said via Twitter, referring specifically to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
“Noteworthy that now she contradicts her own yesterday’s statement. Very quick change of the mindset indicates that the #EU is not in a good shape,” he added.
The EU’s von der Leyen welcomed the bloc’s agreement on oil sanctions against Russia. She said the policy would effectively cut around 90% of oil imports from Russia to the bloc by the end of the year, and soon return to the issue of the remaining 10% of pipeline oil.
Roughly 36% of the EU’s oil imports come from Russia, a country that plays an outsized role in global oil markets.
To be sure, Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest exporter of crude to global markets. It is also a major producer and exporter of natural gas.
Ukrainian officials have repeatedly insisted the EU impose a total embargo on Russian oil and gas, with energy-importing countries continuing to top up Putin’s war chest on a daily basis.
