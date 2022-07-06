NEWS
Kaduna Train Attack: Terrorists threaten to slaughter remaining abducted passengers
Abductors of the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers have threatened to start killing the hostages as from Wednesday if their demands are not met.
The gunmen issued the threat in an audio that went viral on Tuesday.
Terrorists had on March 28 attacked the train around the Kateri-Rijana area of Kaduna, killing several passengers and abducting many.
The gunmen had used explosives to blow up the train track forcing the train to stop before shooting indiscriminately at the passengers.
In the viral audio, a member of the group was heard threatening to slaughter the victims because the government failed to seek their release.
He, however, did not state what the demands were.
Confirming the authenticity of the audio, a Kaduna State-based publisher, Tukur Mamu, who has been an intermediary between the group and the government, said the audio was real and the group had fixed Wednesday (today) to carry out the threat.
“These people became provoked on Monday after giving us another opportunity. I was crying and pleading with them on audio that since there is a delay from the government, why can’t they discuss with the family members directly to negotiate the victims’ release. So based on the plea, they agreed to negotiate directly with the victims’ families,” he told Daily Trust.
“But they said they are giving us till Wednesday that if there is nothing concrete from those that are interested in negotiation, they will start slaughtering some of the victims.”
Abba Kyari’s whereabouts unknown after attack on Kuje prison
Controversy has surrounded the whereabouts of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, after bandits attacked Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, where he was kept.
Gunmen attacked the Custodial Centre in the Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Tuesday night.
During the attack which lasted hours, some inmates were said to have escaped.
The Kuje prison is famous for holding high-profile inmates and suspects, including former governors and ministers.
According to officials, the facility houses over 900 inmates.
“We have not seen him today. He didn’t also come for Subhi (early morning) prayer as usual. But I don’t know what is happening,” a source in the prison told our correspondent.
Another official, who preferred anonymity, said that the whereabouts of Kyari remained unknown to him as of 09.30am.
“I am sure he is not missing and he didn’t escape. But I don’t know where exactly he is,” the official said.
When contacted, the spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, Umar Abubakar, said “Kyari is not missing”.
Abubakar also noted that Kyari has not been moved from the Kuje prison.
“He is still in our custody. Nothing happened to him. He has not been moved,” he told The PUNCH on the telephone.
Abubakar in a statement in the early hours of Wednesday said the armed squad of the service in collaboration with other security agencies responded to the attack.
The statement was titled, “Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje attacked by gunmen.”
It read, “I wish to confirm that at about 2200hrs, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen attacked the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory.
“However, men of the Armed Squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service and other security agencies attached to the Custodial Centre have responded and calm has been restored to the facility and the situation is under control.
“Other details will be made available soon.”
During a visit to the facility, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Mr Shuaibu Belgore, also confirmed that about 600 inmates escaped from the Kuje Correctional Centre following Tuesday evening’s attack.
Belgore explained that over 300 of the inmates have been retrieved.
He suspected that the gunmen attacked the facility to rescue their terrorism co-conspirators.
The official added that one person died and three others were injured during the attack.
A Federal High Court, Abuja, had on March 28, 2022, ordered the transfer of Kyari to Kuje Correction Centre.
Justice Emeka Nwite gave the order after Kyari’s bail application and his co-defendants were rejected by the court.
Justice Nwite, who turned down the bail plea of the four of Kyari’s colleagues in the Special Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector-General of Police, also ordered them to be remanded in Kuje Correctional Centre.
Kyari was, on March 7, arraigned alongside four of his colleagues as first to fifth defendants in the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/57/2022.
The five police officers were arraigned alongside Umeibe and Ezenwanne on charges bordering on alleged conspiracy, obstruction and dealings in cocaine worth 17.55 kilograms.
Buhari jets out again hours after his convoy was attacked
A day after Nigeria witnessed some of the most daring attacks by gunmen, President Muhammadu Buhari is set to travel out of the country.
The Tuesday attack on a presidential team in Katsina, the ambush of security officials in the same state, the attack on a major prison in Abuja and another killing of a police officer and kidnap of an expatriate in Kwara.
While Nigerians are still lamenting the daring nature of the attacks, a presidential aide announced that Mr Buhari will travel to Dakar today.
“President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Wednesday, July 6, to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal,” his office said in a Wednesday statement.
Many Nigerians have also condemned the frequent trips by the president while the nation suffers a deteriorating security and economic situation.
Read the full statement by Mr Buhari’s office on his latest trip.
President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja Wednesday, July 6, to participate in the International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Summit in Dakar, Senegal
“An institution of the World Bank Group, IDA is deepening its support to drive a resilient recovery for countries hit by the global crises of climate and COVID -19, growing levels of insecurity and more recently, by the impact of the war in Ukraine through its historic $93 billion 20th replenishment cycle (IDA20) which goes into effect between July 1, 2022 and June 30, 2025.
“At the High Level event slated for Thursday, July 7 and hosted by President Macky Sall of the Republic of Senegal, President Buhari is expected to join other African leaders in an open Dialogue on Development Challenges and priorities as well as transformational initiatives that will lead to an outcome document, the Dakar Declaration.
”This commitment is expected to chart the way forward for the transformation of the economies of these nations in partnership with the World Bank/IDA.
Topics slated for discussion include: Financing for Recovery and Economic Transformation in Africa; Agriculture, Livestock and Food Security; Human Capital; Digital and Technological Innovation; and Energy Transition and Climate Change.
The President will be accompanied on the trip by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama; Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; as well as Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo.
Others on the entourage are : the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele; Director- General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar; Director-General, Debt Management Office, Patience Oniha; and the Managing Director of the Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan.
President Buhari is expected back in the country at the end of the Summit on Thursday, July 7.
All Boko Haram suspects escaped from Kuje prison – Defence minister
The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, on Wednesday, said the 64 Boko Haram suspects in Kuje Correctional Facility are missing.
Magashi disclosed this during a press conference at the facility in Abuja.
Unknown gunmen had attacked the prison with explosives on Tuesday night.
But Magashi said the attackers are Boko Haram insurgents and 64 of its members, who were inmates in the facility, cannot be found.
He said: “What actually happened, they came in their numbers and released some of the inmates. We are now trying to determine the kind of inmates they released.
“We are trying to see what we can do to see that all escapees within the prison accommodation are brought back to the prison yard.
“About 994 inmates, we have about 600 already inside now. Many people are being recaptured. The people who came to do this, from the records, belong to a particular group, from all indicators they are Boko haram.
“Presently we could not locate any of them. Currently, they are about 64 of them as inmates and we could not locate them.”
