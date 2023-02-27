Kaduna Train abductee, Ango Abdullahi defeats APC incumbent in Kaduna

The Kaduna train abductee who spent 69 days in captivity, Sadiq Ango Abdullahi of PDP has won the Sabon gari federal constituency election with 33,616 votes.

He defeated the fourth-time member representing the area in the National Assembly, Mohammed Garba Datti of APC who polls 31,737 votes.

Recall that Ango Abdullahi was one of the kidnapped victims of the Kaduna train attack who was elected as a PDP candidate for the seat while in captivity.

He is the son of the Chairman, the Northern Elders Forum, Prof. Ango Abdullahi.