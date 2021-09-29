breaking
Kaduna shuts down mobile phone services, bans commercial motorcycles as bandits take over state
The Kaduna State Government says it has asked telecommunications firms to suspend their services in the state from September 30, towards checking the activities of bandits.
The State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.
Aruwan said the use of motorcycles for transport services and the sale of petrol in jerrycans have also been suspended across the state.
The latest development in Kaduna followed that of Zamfara, where all parts of the state are affected; Katsina State where 13 local government areas are affected and Sokoto State, where 14 LGAs are affected.
The governments of the three North-west states announced the suspension of telecommunications networks and banned weekly markets and sale of petrol in jerry cans, among other drastic measures to check the activities of bandits.
Aruwan said the Kaduna State Government has formally requested the Nigerian government to enforce the shutdown of telecoms services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.
He said other security measures earlier announced by the state government remain in place and urged the residents to comply with the directives.
The state government had earlier said it had no plan to shut down telecoms networks despite the spike in crimes.
The statement read, “I am here to inform you of, and to formally announce the implementation of certain measures to assist the security agencies in parts of the state. You will recall that Governor Nasir El-Rufai announced in a media chat yesterday (28th September 2021) that the state government has formally requested the Federal Government to enforce the shutdown of telecom services in parts of the state identified by security agencies as requiring such measures.
“The relevant federal agencies have today informed the Kaduna State Government that the processes for telecoms shutdown in parts of the state have commenced. As part of the steps to address the current security situation in Kaduna State and neighbouring states in the North-West and North-Central regions, KDSG has held several meetings with security agencies to adopt critical measures towards crushing bandits in their identified hideouts.
“The military and other security forces have been carrying out assaults on the identified locations. The state government is advised that certain measures are now necessary to assist the spirited efforts of these security agencies.
“The following measures become effective from Thursday, 30 September 2021: The complete ban on the use of motorcycles (Okada), for commercial or personal purposes, for three months in the first instance.
“Ban on possession of/or wielding of dangerous weapons. Tricycles are allowed to operate only from 6am to 7pm. All tricycles must remove all curtains. Movement of all tricycles is restricted from dusk till dawn (7pm to 6am).
“All vehicles used for commercial transport must be painted in yellow and black within 30 days. Vehicles that are part of ride-hailing services are to carry yellow and black stripes. Ban on the sale of petrol in jerrycans or other containers in Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kachia, Kagarko, and Kajuru LGAs.
“Other containment measures previously communicated by the Kaduna State Government remain in place. These include: Ban on felling of trees and forestry activities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa Igabi, Chikun, Kachia, Kagarko, and Kajuru LGAs. Ban on firewood and charcoal transportation.
“Ban on the transportation of livestock into and out of the State. Cessation of weekly markets in the frontline local government areas of Birnin Gwari, Giwa, Chikun, Igabi, Kajuru, and Kawo weekly market of Kaduna North local government.
“The Kaduna State Government regrets the severe strain and inconvenience these measures will place on peaceful and law-abiding citizens. The Government, therefore, appeals for the understanding and cooperation of all residents of the affected areas, and indeed across the State. These difficult times have demanded that difficult decisions be made.
“The measures have been adopted purely in the interest of our collective safety and security, and to aid our brave forces in their fight against these mindless criminals. Too many lives have been lost, and too many families have been shattered. Small groups of wicked persons cannot continue to hold us to ransom and force us to live in perpetual fear.
“Once again, the government craves the understanding of all citizens. The hardship we face will be temporary, and we are confident that in the end, it will pay off. Good will prevail over evil.”
breaking
11 Anambra lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC
Eleven Anambra State lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, (APGA), have shifted their loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC).
The defectors include five serving and four former House of Representatives members, as well as, two members of the Anambra State House of Assembly. They were all received by the Chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni on Thursday.
Mamman Mohammed, Director General Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen.
In the statement, Gov. Buni congratulated the new entrants saying, they made the right decision by joining the National Party and bringing their people to the national movement.
“You have taken the right decision at the right time. You will enjoy all the rights and privileges of the party,” Buni assured.
The defectors eulogized Governor Buni for giving APC the required leadership and taking the party to greater heights.
They promised to deliver their constituencies to the party in the forthcoming Anambra governorship election.
The Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Femi Gbajabiamila, Deputy Senate President Omo Agege, the Governors of Imo, Kogi, Kano, Jigawa and Kebbi States assisted the party chairman to receive the new members.
breaking
Oyo joins, Rivers, Lagos in VAT fight
Oyo State government has asked to be joined in the battle to take over collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).
The state asked the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, to join it in the suit instituted by the Rivers State government against the attorney-general of the federation in respect of the bid by the state to take over the role from the federal agency.
The suit was filed on a day Governor Seyi Makinde proposed N294.51 billion Appropriation Bill for the 2022 fiscal year to the House of Assembly for scrutiny and approval.
Makinde said his administration plans to raise N79.8 billion as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).
In the suit, filed by its Attorney-General/Commissioner for Justice, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, the state is seeking an order of the appellate court to enable Oyo State to join the suit as an interested party.
The two orders being sought by the government are: an order of the Honourable Court joining the Attorney-General of Oyo State as a respondent on the appeal with suit number FHC/PH/CS/149/2020 and appeal number CA/PH/282/2021, and any other order the court may deem fit.
According to the attorney-general, the government of Oyo State was unaware of the suit between the Attorney-General of Rivers State and the Federal Inland Revenue Service at the Federal High Court until the judgment was delivered.
Other grounds upon which the application was based include that the decision of the appellate court will affect the collection of VAT by the government of Oyo State, being one of the states which the judgment of the lower court recognised as entitled to collect VAT within its territorial jurisdiction.
The state indicates that the applicant (attorney-general) “represents the interest of the Oyo State government, whose interest in the collection of Value Added Tax within Oyo State will be impacted one way or another by any judgment delivered by this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The Applicant is a necessary party to this suit being a party who will be bound by the judgment of this Honourable Court in this appeal.
“The interests of the applicant and that of the Respondent, in this case, are similar, being States within the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”
In the 12-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, which was filed by Mr. Olatunji Sunday Thomas, the Director of Civil Litigation in the Oyo State Ministry of Justice, Oyo State, the government said “it is in the interest of justice that the Honourable Court grants the application, adding that the joinder would not prejudice the appellants/respondents.
“The state, being one of the 36 states of Nigeria, will be affected by the decision of the appellate court, adding that joining the state to the suit already instituted by Rivers State will help to avoid multiplicity of suits by the states against the Federal Government.”
In a motion on notice attached to the proceedings already filed before the court, the Oyo govern said it relied on eight grounds and declared that the state is a necessary party to be joined since it has sufficient interest in the outcome of the appeal.
The state further argued that after going through its processes, the appellate court will find that the application is necessary and that it has sufficient interest in the determination of the appeal as one of the states of the Federation.
Citing several legal authorities, the state concluded: ”We, therefore, urge the honourable court to resolve the sole issue raised in this application in favour of the applicant and hold that the applicant is a proper, desirable and necessary party to be joined in this appeal.
“In conclusion, we humbly urge your Lordships to grant this application in the interest of justice and effective determination of the issues before the court.”
breaking
“It’s foolish to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and remand power shift’- El-Rufai
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna has clarified the position of Northern Governors Forum on power shift.
At a meeting in Kaduna on Monday, the governors had said rotational presidency was against Nigeria’s constitution.
They said this in reaction to the demand of their Southern counterparts who have demanded that their region must produce Nigeria’s next president.
In a chat with select journalists, El-Rufai said no one should assume that they can sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and decide what the north should do or who the north should vote for.
He said if the south wants power, it should be prepared to sit with the north, dialogue and negotiate then agree on who should be voted but not use compulsion to demand power shift.
“We are not saying there cannot be rotational presidency, it can be done but you have to come and sit with the politicians in the north and dialogue and then we agree to give our support to the south but no one has the right to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and say whether northerners want it or not, they must relinquish power to the south, that is wrong, it is not how we do politics and in fact, it is foolish.”
El-Rufai was one of the first governors to suggest a power shift to the south.
In 2020, he had said it would be in the interest of fairness and unity for the north to relinquish power to the south after eight years under President Muhammadu Buhari.
Buhari’s second tenure will end in 2023.
After El-Rufai, similar statements have been made by other northern governors such as Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno State, Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State.
However, some of the governors were part of the meeting of the Northern States Governor’s Forum in Kaduna which held on Monday.
Latest News
- 11 Anambra lawmakers dump PDP, APGA for APC
- Oyo joins, Rivers, Lagos in VAT fight
- “It’s foolish to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and remand power shift’- El-Rufai
- Court rules against Nigeria’s Central Bank’s levies on deposits, withdrawals in Abuja, six states
- Pope Francis laments insecurity under President Buhari
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Join us in shutting down Nigeria on October 1 – IPOB begs Oduduwa agitators, others
-
NEWS1 day ago
Sanwo-Olu makes 2 fresh appointments
-
NEWS1 day ago
Middle Belt Forum lambasts Northern governors for opposing rotational presidency
-
SPORTS1 day ago
FC Sheriff secure history victory at the Bernabeu against 13-time European champions, Real Madrid
-
SPORTS1 day ago
Champions League: Salah, Mane, Firmino all scored as Liverpool thrash Porto again
-
BUSINESS24 hours ago
Nigeria’s economy may face major fiscal crisis says ActionAid
-
POLITICS24 hours ago
Anambra LP guber candidate’s whereabouts unknown
-
CELEBRITIES23 hours ago
BBNaija’s Mercy Eke receives knocks for her nude birthday photos