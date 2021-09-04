POLITICS
Kaduna postpones LG elections in four troubled councils
The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has postponed the local government elections scheduled to hold Saturday 4th September to 25th September in four of the 23 local government areas of the state.
The elections are however to hold as scheduled on Saturday in the remaining 19 local government areas.
Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, who announced the postponement in a statement on Friday, said the decision was informed by the security report.
Dr. Dikko-Audu, however, explained that the security operatives would be fully deployed to the affected local government areas on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order as well as loss of lives and property.
According to the KADSIECOM Chairman, “We are all aware of the recent escalation of the security situation in Kaduna State. I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the state, that security reports in the state would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the local government council elections in a number of local government areas.
POLITICS
PDP Governors’ Forum denies telling Uche Secondus to resign
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum has denied it called for the resignation of embattled National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus.
Hon CID Maduabum, Director General of the Forum disclosed this in a statement.
Maduabum described the interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal after their emergency meeting on Thursday as mischievous.
He said, “The PDP Governors Forum hereby categorically denies the insinuation in some media, that it had asked Prince Uche Secondus to quit as National Chairman of PDP, in spite of the Kebbi State High Court Order reinstating him.
“The PDP Governors Forum at its emergency meeting on Thursday, 26th August, merely endorsed the NWC resolution adopting Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, the Deputy National Chairman, South as acting National Chairman of PDP, and the holding of the NEC meeting of PDP on Saturday, 28th August, 2021.
“For the avoidance of doubt, this warped interpretation of the statement of the Chairman of the PDP-GF, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal CFR, after their emergency meeting on Thursday is clearly mischievous. At the time Tambuwal spoke on Thursday night, the Kebbi State High Cout Order had not been received by the Forum, and consequently was not discussed or commented upon.
“This clarification has become necessary to set the facts straight.”
POLITICS
PDP Crisis: Court restores Secondus, governors okay Akinwonmi
The twist and turns in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership crisis are not about to fizzle out.
×
Party leaders at the National Working Committee (NWC), the Board of Trustees (BoT) and the Governors Forum, at separate meetings on Thursday, ratified Yemi Akinwonmi — Deputy Chairman (South) — as acting chairman in place of the court-suspended Chairman Uche Secondus.
A Rivers High Court on Monday suspended Secondus by granting an order of injunction requested by some party members.
But yesterday, a Kebbi High Court granted another order returning Secondus as national chairman.
A Vacation Judge, Justice Nusirat. I. Umar gave the order in a suit brought before her at Birinin Kebbi, the state capital.
In the case, cited as KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents.
She said it was necessary to issue an interim order on the purported suspension of Secondus, pending the determination of the case.
The order reads: “An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice.
“Any further order(s) as this Honourable Court may deem fit to make in the Groumstances.
Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman, Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/respondents.
POLITICS
Lagos PDP chairman, Adegbola is dead
The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr Dominic Adegbola, has died of COVID-19 related ailments.
His death was confirmed by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Taofik Gani, on Wednesday.
Gani hailed Adegbola as “an exceptional politician who had deployed much of his hard-earned money into philanthropism.”
Until his death, Adegbola was the Medical Director of Santa Maria Hospital.
He had held many political positions, notable amongst being State SDP officer; State Chairman of PAC; National Chairman of APN (Founded by late Jakande); State Chairman of Lagos PDP.
Adegbola had also contested for the Lagos state governorship under the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
Gani described his death “as Martyrdom as he was dogged about the emancipation of the oppressed, pauperized and less privileged.
“He will be forever remembered in Lagos Politics. We condole with his family. All PDP flags In the state shall fly at half-mast. All PDP meetings at this time are to be prayers for him.
Burial arrangements will be confirmed by the family.
Latest News
- Kaduna postpones LG elections in four troubled councils
- Refusal to take COVID-19 vaccine prevents Christian pilgrims, University professors from travelling
- Bandits abduct Secretary to Katsina State Government’s brother
- FG orders telecom operators to shut down services in Zamfara as bandits take over state
- Tiwa Savage Buries Father
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Sex positions that wont do it for her!
-
NEWS2 days ago
Popular South African prophet killed in church with bible in his hands
-
LIFESTYLES2 days ago
Orgasms can help with period pains
-
NEWS2 days ago
Amosun visits Tinubu in London
-
NEWS2 days ago
APC expels Adamu, party chairman who wished Osinbajo replaced Buhari
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Anger as military releases 565 B/Haram members in Borno
-
NEWS1 day ago
Nigerian military may lose newly bought Super Tucano jets to jihadi terrorists—Ex-US ambassador
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
Adekunle Gold features Davido in new single, high