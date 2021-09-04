Kaduna postpones LG elections in four troubled councils

The Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission (KADSIECOM) has postponed the local government elections scheduled to hold Saturday 4th September to 25th September in four of the 23 local government areas of the state.

The elections are however to hold as scheduled on Saturday in the remaining 19 local government areas.

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Saratu Binta Dikko-Audu, who announced the postponement in a statement on Friday, said the decision was informed by the security report.

Dr. Dikko-Audu, however, explained that the security operatives would be fully deployed to the affected local government areas on the stated date in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order as well as loss of lives and property.

According to the KADSIECOM Chairman, “We are all aware of the recent escalation of the security situation in Kaduna State. I have been reliably informed by security architecture within the state, that security reports in the state would make it impossible to peacefully conduct the local government council elections in a number of local government areas.