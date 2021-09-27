POLITICS
Kaduna LG polls: PDP defeats APC in Chikun
The candidate of the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Chikun Local Government, Engineer Salasi Nuhu Musa, has been declared the winner of Saturday, September 25 council election.
Declaring the result in the early hours of Monday, the Returning Officer, Dr. Sanusi Gambo, said the PDP candidate, Musa, defeated the All Progressives Congress (APC), chairmanship candidate, Honourable Suleiman Liman by 19,402 to 14,829 votes to emerge winner.
He added that from the breakdown of the results, PDP won eight councillors out of the 12 wards in the local government area, leaving APC with four.
According to him, “Having secured the maximum number of votes, PDP’s chairmanship candidate, Engineer Salasi is declared winner and returned elected.”
The collation and announcement of the chairmanship and councillorship results at the local government area SIECOM office commenced on Sunday morning but lasted till the early hours of Monday after suffering several set backs from party agents.
Fresh crisis rocks PDP over zoning
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) faces a stormy week over zoning of party offices.
Two key meetings on the vexed issue — the final session of the National Zoning Committee headed by Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and the party’s governors’ meeting on the report of the Ugwuanyi panel – will hold this week.
The Ugwuanyi panel’s meeting last week ended in a deadlock.
Members were divided over the proposal by leaders of the party in the North who proposed adoption of the 2017 formula.
The 2017 formula zones the party chairman to the South, which inevitably leaves the presidential zoning to the North.
Southerners at the meeting said Governor Ugwuanyi ended the meeting and rescheduled it for Wednesday as the groups – the ‘Maintain the Status Quo Group’ promoted by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and ‘Move Around Group’ championed by former President of the Senate Anyim Pius Anyim – battled to carry the day.
The Makinde-led group was okay with zoning of the chairmanship slot to the South while the one propelled by Anyim wanted the chairmanship slot pushed to the North, sources at the meeting told our correspondent.
Another former Senate President Iyorcha Ayu, at the Enugu meeting, warned that any decision on zoning may not be binding, unless the positions of the governors are known.
“The need for consensus on zoning is important because decisions to be taken at this week’s meetings will be taken to the National Executive Committee (NEC), the last to be held between October 31 Convention”, a party leader said at the weekend.
He added: “If it is not resolved and we go for convention in this manner, the convention will be a convention of crisis. If we don’t agree as stakeholders, the date set for the convention may not be certain.”
The source also predicted a rancorous PDP governors’ meeting, saying that the Forum is already divided.
He said the Southern PDP governors, with the exception of Makinde, are not likely to shift ground on the resolution of the Southern Governors that the South should produce President Buhari’s successor in 2023.
At the weekend, prominent PDP chieftains from the North were lobbying their Southern counterparts to prevail on the Southern PDP governors to shift ground.
The source added: “There is a major difficulty. The North wants to contest for president. But key leaders in the South, particularly the governors, insist that by 2023, the North would have done eight years in Aso Villa.
“The PDP leaders in the South are saying that after eight years, how do we give our future to the North since the next president, if he also comes from the North, will spend eight years?
At the Enugu meeting, PDP leaders from the North were quoted as saying Yar’Adua was the last PDP president from the North. But, the PDP leaders from the South said the leadership of Nigeria is not about PDP or APC; that Buhari had taken the place of the North. They maintained that any political party that produces the president means that a zone has produced a president; it means that zone has taken its place.
It was learnt that due to flight problems, some chieftains could not make the meeting.
Among chieftains who could not attend the meeting were former Senate President David Mark, Mrs. Jumoke Akinjide and Senator Hosea Agboola.
INEC says Nigeria ready for electronic voting
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has insisted on electronic transmission of election results for future general election in Nigeria.
It also disclosed that 93 per cent of the Polling Units in the country have internet and GSM facilities to cover the remaining seven per cent.
The electoral commission further revealed that the result of a 10-year diverse pilot programmes it conducted since 2011 and the discussions it held with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) showed that the national infrastructure is adequate to support the electronic transmission of results.
In its position paper on the desirability of electronic voting and transmission of results in real-time, signed by the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the electoral body said it had developed adequate structures and processes to successfully transmit election results electronically.
The commission sought a clear legal mandate for the implementation of the electronic transmission of election results with the Electoral Act amendment.
INEC argued in the position paper dated ‘September 13, 2021,’ that the “electronic transmission of results will improve the quality of election result management and that our engagement with stakeholders shows that the Nigerian public supports it.”
In the paper titled: ‘INEC Position Paper No.1 2021: Electronic Transmission of Results,’ the commission stated that the technology and national infrastructure to support the electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria are adequate.
“Consequently, if the choice was up to INEC, the commission prefers to transmit election results electronically once the necessary legal framework is provided,” it said, adding that “the transmission of election results electronically is both desirable and doable”.
The commission argued that the recent debates in Nigeria over the provision of Clause 52 (3) of the Electoral Bill 2021 regarding the electronic transmission of election results “have been marked by entrenched partisan positions, incomplete information, unsubstantiated fears, groundless conspiracy theories, and profound misconceptions.”
It further stated that it was curious that its perspectives on this very important issue of election management remain either completely absent in the debates or at best misconceived.
INEC explained that in the course of the National Assembly seeking to amend or repeal and re-enact the Electoral Act 2010, a national debate has arisen over the commission’s readiness and the capacity of national infrastructure for transmitting election results electronically.
“It is worthy of note that none of the sides in this controversy appears to substantially question the desirability of electronic transmission of election results. It seems that only the preparedness of INEC and the capacity of national infrastructure are questioned,” it added.
INEC noted that many Nigerians had called on it to make its position on the issue public.
The commission disclosed that its positions on the issue were informed by a decade of its technical field experience, piloting, and engagement with critical stakeholders, particularly the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) on electronic transmission of election results.
It argued that a decade was not a short time for it to determine whether it was ready.
INEC stressed that its intervention in these debates, particularly through its position paper, should not be misconstrued as denuding the powers of any other agency or authority to perform its functions or to hold views on the issues in question that are contrary to those of the commission.
INEC stated that the answer to the question of the desirability of electronic transmission of election results in Nigeria today may be summed up in three words – trust, efficiency, and safety.
The electoral body disclosed that the verdict of Nigerians was that a progressive application of technology to election management increases trust in the electoral process.
“When the commission introduced the biometric register, chip-based voters’ card, and Smart Card Reader (SCR), they were widely acclaimed to be behind major improvements in the quality of elections, particularly in 2011 and 2015. Since then, Nigerians have pushed for more and more reduction in a human intervention that could alter the wishes of voters in elections,” it explained.
The commission said in line with the aspiration of Nigerians, it has continued to work tirelessly to introduce appropriate, targeted, and safe technology to electoral activities, adding that the most recent was the introduction of online pre-registration for the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).
INEC also said the health and safety of people must be paramount in all electoral activities, including elections.
INEC said the conclusion it drew from the “diverse pilots conducted since 2011 is that the country is ready for electronic transmission of results. The national ICT infrastructure is also adequate for the electronic transmission of results. This is underscored by all the discussions we held with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and the regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), over the ten years of these pilots, but especially between 2018 and 2019. It is important to share the outcome of those discussions to underscore the commission’s conviction about the readiness of the country for electronic transmission of election results”.
On its engagement with NCC and MNOs, the position paper noted that “INEC has had a longstanding partnership with both MNOs and NCC.”
“Over the years, they have partnered INEC in sending bulk SMS, providing shortcodes, assigning e-lines, as well as mapping networks for the use of Smart Card Readers, all of which have been invaluable to the work of the commission. This partnership has continued with the discussion on electronic transmission of results,” INEC added.
INEC noted that on January 30, 2018, its chairman, Yakubu had paid a visit to the NCC and asked for partnership on the commission’s task of conducting free, fair, and credible elections, particularly as it concerns telephony and data transmission support for the electoral process, ahead of the 2019 general election.
“Subsequently, the two commissions established the INEC/NCC Joint Technical Committee on Electronic Transmission of Election Results, which was co-chaired by Mr. Ubale Maska, the NCC Commissioner for Technical Services, and Dr. Mustapha Lecky, an INEC National Electoral Commissioner,” it said.
According to INEC, the Joint Technical Committee included all the major MNOs.
It further disclosed that the final report of the committee signed by the Co-Chairmen and presented August 9, 2018, had noted that mobile networks adequately covered 93 per cent of INEC Polling Units with the capacity to cover the outstanding seven per cent.
“The committee went on to allocate Polling Units to the four major mobile network operators – Airtel, Glo, 9Mobile and MTN – to transmit election results,” adding that a total cost implication of N395,123,000 was worked out for the services covering the cost of SIM, system configuration and integration, system support and data bundle with one-year validity.
It said the Joint Committee also made other technical recommendations, including the allocation of one terabyte (1TB) of data bucket per 10,000 SIMs per annum by the network operators and configuration of one Access Point Name (APN) and Virtual Private Network (VPN) “by all operators towards INEC platform to enhance security”.
The committee disclosed that the detailed work and recommendations involving the major MNOs and the NCC as the regulator of telecommunications in Nigeria, profoundly convinced it that electronic transmission of election results was possible for the 2019 general election.
“INEC expected to receive a clear legal mandate for electronic transmission of election results with the Electoral Act amendment that was ongoing at the time to commence implementation. Unfortunately, that did not happen,” the position paper added.
Ekiti 2022: Segun Oni picks PDP gov’ship nomination form
A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has picked his governorship nomination of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2022 election in the state.
The Director-General of Oni’s campaign organization, Yemi Arokodare, bought the form yesterday in Abuja on behalf of his preferred personality for the PDP sole ticket.
Arokodare, while speaking immediately after the purchase of the form, said the people of Ekiti were waiting for the return of Segun.
He said the message of Ekiti people to the PDP is very loud and clear, ‘Segun Oni we know, Segun Oni we want, give us Segun Oni as your candidate and we will do the rest’.
