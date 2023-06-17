Kaduna lawmaker dies three days after inauguration

Garba Madami, a member of the Kaduna state house of assembly, is dead.

Madami, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmaker representing Chikun constituency, died in a hospital in Kaduna.

The cause of his death is unknown.

In a Facebook post, David Madami, the lawmaker’s son, described his father’s demise as shocking.

“Your demise is most shocking,” he said.

“But as mortals, we must accept the will of God. Your remarkable footprints will always be there for many to see and admire.”

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna, said Madami was known for promoting peaceful coexistence and was greatly respected.

“I pray that God grant the soul of Madami eternal rest and comfort his family, associates, friends and constituents he left behind,” Sani was quoted as saying.

The late lawmaker was a former commissioner of planning and budget, and special adviser on political affairs to late Patrick Yakowa, a former governor of the state.

He was also one time former LGA chairman of Chikun LGA.