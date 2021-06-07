NEWS
Kaduna Govt employs 10,000 new workers
Kaduna State government has revealed that several of its agencies have since 2020 conducted various recruitment exercises for 10,000 new workers.
In a statement issued by the special adviser on Media and Communication to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Muyiwa Adekeye, on Monday, he said those recruited were officers in the health, education and regulatory sectors.
The statement said the state government will continue to hire skilled and essential personnel to fill critical gaps in the public service even as it proceeds with rightsizing its workforce.
Adekeye explained that, the recruitment will be made from candidates that partook in the suspended recruitment exercise for the core civil service or any agency that requires additional manpower when the need arises.
He further said that, despite the uncertainty caused by COVID-19, the government has permitted its agencies offering the most essential services to refresh their teams with new staff.
The statement recalled that “Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital employed 283 new doctors, nurses and other essential staff in November 2020. This has allowed the teaching hospital to grow its roster of doctors to 191, from only 32 in 2015.
“With the 215 doctors in the Ministry of Health, Kaduna state now has 406 doctors working in its public service.’
“The Ministry of Health has also recruited 1,064 persons, including 196 technical staff and 871 non-technical staff while 1,225 new staff have been injected into the Primary Health Care system.
“Kaduna State University (KASU) has also employed 159 academic staff since 2020.
‘’The College of Education, Gidan-Waya, has submitted a report on their recent recruitment process and is awaiting approval for the resumption of 388 new staff, including lecturers and other categories of personnel.
“In the regulatory sector, the Kaduna State Water Services Regulatory Commission has hired 14 more staff.’’
NEWS
No conditions given yet for lifting Twitter ban ― Onyeama
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffery Onyeama, has denied reports claiming he listed conditions Twitter must meet before the temporary suspension of its operations in Nigeria can be lifted.
The Minister today June 7, met with the ambassadors of the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, the Republic of Ireland and Canada in Abuja over their recent comments on the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria. The foreign envoys in a letter jointly signed and released over the weekend condemned the suspension of Twitter.
The Minister during his meeting was quoted to have said “Twitter’s operations in Nigeria will be restored only if the platform can be used responsibly”.
Many interpreted his comment to mean Twitter must meet this condition before it can resume operations in Nigeria.
The Ministry in a statement released by the ministry’s spokesperson, Ferdinand Nwonye, said the Minister’s comment was taken out of context.
“This statement by the Honourable Minister has been quoted out of context.
Contrary to the publications, the Honourable Minister was speaking generally about the responsibilities that go with freedom of speech, stating that platforms that have the power to instantly disseminate information among billions of people have the added responsibility to exercise that power responsibly.
The Ministry wishes to state categorically that the Honourable Minister did not give any conditions regarding lifting the Twitter suspension” Nwonye said
NEWS
TB Joshua died exactly 4 years after helping me out of prison – Kemi Olunloyo
Popular journalist, Dr Kemi Olunloyo, has said that she felt pained over the death of Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua, saying he was the only preacher who accepted to help negotiate her release from prison seven years ago.
Olunloyo who disclosed this in a video on Facebook, said the death of TB Joshua hurt her most because she was released from prison on June 5, 2017, and the prophet died on the same date, Saturday, June 5, 2021.
She noted that while many pastors were not willing to plead with her accuser, the general overseer of Salvation Ministries, Pastor David Ibiyeomie, TB Joshua did.
According to her, “I am doing this video today because in life sometimes some things happen to us and we don’t want to say them because those people are still around, or maybe when they die. It is about TB Joshua. During the time I was in prison, first and the second arrests was traumatic for me. I understood that lots of pastors were mobilised to speak to their fellow man of God, Ibiyeomie.
‘’Four years ago, June 5th 2017 I was released from Port Harcourt prison, that was after my first arrest.
‘’I was arrested three times and accused of defaming David Ibiyeomie.
‘’At the end of it you can see clearly, I was released from prison. I had meetings with him (Ibiyeomie) and testified in his church and everybody knows I did not write anything about Ibiyeomie. I simply receive an AP letter a fake one and was trying to verify it that was when the Police arrested me,’’ Olunloyo said.
NEWS
Popular wellness coach dies
The founder of Venivici Spa in Lagos, Arinola Adeniyi, has died. The former banker turned wellness coach died today June 7.
She was 60 years old.
She was a cousin of NFF President, Amaju Pinnick.
May her soul rest in peace, Amen.
Trending
-
NEWS6 hours ago
Sunday Igboho visits Iganga a day after Fulani herdsmen attacked the town
-
NEWS1 day ago
See photos of Fulani herdsmen shot dead after they attacked Igangan on Saturday
-
NEWS1 day ago
Late TB Joshua already acquired land to build a university before he died
-
NEWS4 hours ago
Burnt body of personal assistant to IPOB lawyer’s found in his car (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS15 hours ago
‘He died while praying’, TB Joshua’s wife recounts his last moment
-
NEWS2 days ago
How TB Joshua died six days to 58th birthday
-
NEWS1 day ago
Soldiers cordon off Synagogue Church of All Nations
-
LIFESTYLES15 hours ago
Why women should drink beer!