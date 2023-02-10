Kaduna Governor, El-Rufai Confirms Saying Tinubu Will Reverse New Naira Policy, Says ‘Pea-brained’ People Responsible Will Be Held To Account  

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, on Friday confirmed a statement attributed to him over the new naira policy

The governor earlier said that the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu would reverse the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) naira redesign policy if elected next president on February 25. During a town hall meeting in Kaduna, El-Rufai, therefore, urged the people not to bother to deposit their old naira notes in banks.

The governor on Friday responded to a Twitter user asking if he actually made the statement attributed to him.

He wrote; “CONFIRMED VIDEO: Yes. I, Nasir @elrufai made the commitment and stand by it. Those intent on impoverishing citizens through pea-brained policies of sabotage against our nation and democratic rights will not only fail, but will be held to account in this world & hereafter. So there!!!”

The governor, who has been critical of the policy, noted during the town hall meeting that it would kill businesses in the country.

He said: “We have 18 days until the presidential election, right? I want to authoritatively tell you that if Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is declared the winner, the first major announcement you will hear from him is the review of this policy.

“I Nasiru El-Rufai, Uba Sani and Asiwaju promise you that this policy will be reviewed and people will be given enough time to swap their money. This message is directly from Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.”

Mr El-Rufai urged the citizens to remain calm and stop rushing to the bank to swap their old notes, assuring that even after four years, the governorship candidate of the APC in the state, Uba Sani, would replace the money for them.

He maintained that by the provisions of the laws, the CBN can’t outlaw the old naira notes.

“Stop insisting that you must be given the new notes because it would affect your businesses. And that’s what they want.

“Tell everybody in Kaduna State that they should go ahead and do their transactions with their old notes, and every trader should accept the old currency.

“Please help us spread the message, continue to transact with the old notes, and don’t take your money to the bank. I can assure you that nobody will lose his money.

“You elected us to defend your interests, and we will continue to do that till our last breath,” he said.