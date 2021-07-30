Kaduna files fresh charges against Ibraheem El-Zakzaky

Following the discharge and acquittal of the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, and his wife, by the Kaduna State High Court, the state government has filed fresh charges against him.

Recall that Justice Gideon Kurada of the Kaduna State High Court discharged and acquitted El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, of all charges leveled against them.

According to Kurada, the charges against El-Zakzaky and his wife were not supposed to be filed, saying that the state government cannot arraign someone for a crime that was not an offence at the time.

The judge, however, found that the charges were filed against the duo in 2018 pursuant to the Penal Law enacted by the state government in 2017 over an alleged offence committed in 2015.

Counsel to the state government, Dari Bayero, explained that fresh charges have been filed against the IMN leader under the Treason and Treasonable Offences Act before a Federal High Court.

He explained that it was not in agreement with the reasoning and conclusion of Justice Kurada, saying that the government would appeal the case.

According to him, “We are going to appeal, there is no doubt about it, in fact, we have obtained the court judgment because we are not in agreement with my Lord’s reasoning and conclusion, it is not in consonance with the facts on ground.”