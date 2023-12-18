Monday, December 18, 2023
NEWS

Kaduna bombing not act of God – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has said he does not believe that the recent Kaduna bombing was the will of God.

Peter Obi, who spoke on a Twitter space interaction on Sunday, called on governments and well-meaning Nigerians to help set up a foundation for compensation of families affected by the incident and similar occurrences in the past.

Recall that no fewer than 87 persons died and 76 persons were injured in the bombing incident caused by the Nigerian Army last week.

Reacting, Obi called on the security agencies to work with reliable human intelligence reports on the ground before any offensive attack to avoid innocent casualties in the future.

He said: “The bombing that happened in Kaduna that took the lives of about 120 people was never an act of God! I don’t believe in that.”

