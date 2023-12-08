Kaduna bombing: Gov Sani counters DHQ’s death figures

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has disagreed with the Defence Headquarters on the number of deaths recorded following Sunday’s accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village in the Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

Sani, speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, said 87 persons have died, contrary to the 81 figure quoted by DHQ.

According to him, from the first day the unfortunate incident occurred, 86 villagers died while 76 were hospitalized, but one person died on Thursday, increasing the death toll to 87.

The governor blamed the incident on a lack of proper information and coordination among the armed forces.

He ensured that the government was doing its best to ensure the best treatment for hospitalized victims.

Sani commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his quick intervention by pledging to support the victims’ families and rebuild the community.

“What is confirmed by the community families visited directly is that we have lost 86 persons. Eighty-six were killed at the beginning; we took 76 to the hospital. Out of this figure, one person died on Thursday.

“The incident happened due to insufficient information and coordination among the armed forces,” he said.

DHQ said 81 persons were killed in the Kaduna bombing incident.

The several deaths recorded have been a subject of controversy since Sunday when the incident happened; this is as Amnesty International’s Country Director, Isah Sanusi, had said that the death toll stood at 120 persons.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, who paid the victims a visit on Thursday, pledged to support the families of the victims and build infrastructure for the community.