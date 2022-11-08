Kadaria Ahmed to engage Tinubu, Atiku, Obi, ahead of 2019 polls

Daria Media, in collaboration with Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), has organised a town hall meeting for the presidential and vice-presidential candidates of six of the political parties contesting the 2023 elections.

The candidates are Prince Adewole Adebayo and running mate, Alh. Yusuf Buhari, of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) ; Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Omoyele Sowore and Barrister Haruna Garba Magashiof the African Action Congress Party (AACP); Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso and running mate, Bishop Isaac Idahosa of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Peter Obi (CON) and running mate, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed of the Labour Party (LP)

Daria Media in a statement on Monday said the meeting will begin on November 17 with Adebayo and his running mate.

Sowore and Magashi will take their turn on 18th November while Kwankwaso and his running will be on the hot seats on November 19.

It will be the turn of Obi and Ahmed on November 21; Atiku and Okowa on November 22 while Bola Tinubu and Shettima will appear on November 23.

According to the statement, the “leading” parties participating in the programme, titled “The Candidates” were selected using a combination of editorial judgement, aggregated polls by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), occupation of elective offices and presence across the country.

Kadaria Ahmed, media personality and executive director of Daria Media, will moderate the event.

According to the news release, each edition of the series also has six remote locations in Nigerian universities with live interactive audiences in Maiduguri, Enugu, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Kano, and Abuja who will be part of the live townhall series.

They also said there will be an audience of 100 people for each town hall, including CSOs and the Diplomatic Corps, and that it will be an opportunity for Nigerians to hear directly from the aspirants and to ask them questions on governance and nation building.

“The Candidates, will be broadcast across Nigeria on all platforms: live on NTA, and on all Radio Nigeria stations, other partner TV stations, as well as streamed online at www.dtv.media to enable Nigerians in the diaspora and those not near television screens to participate.”