Kachikwu reveals Buhari’s response to his controversial memo

Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has revealed the response of President Muhammadu Buhari to the controversial memo on the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru.

The memo has raised issues over the conduct of the NNPC GMD on contracts and appointments and mounted pressure on the Presidency to sack both Kachikwu and Baru.

Kachikwu, who spoke in Owerri, Imo State at a three-day Nigerian Content Workshop organised by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, said the conversation on his memo was misunderstood, noting that the content of his letter did not border on fraud but on governance.

“The conversation has been largely misunderstood to bother on fraud. It was not on fraud, but on governance and suggestions on ways to go about it. I think a lot of people got it wrong, Kachikwu said.

“People dwell much on issues of sensationalism and leave the main substance. The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, and I are working together as Mr. President had directed to move forward.”

On what the Buhari’s reaction to his letter, Kachikwu said, “Mr. President has urged the two of us to find ways of working together to remove doubt and rift.”

He added, “Mr. President is a decent man and what he wants to achieve in this country is to live a legacy for posterity. He is a sincere leader, so nobody should accuse him of engaging in fraud.”