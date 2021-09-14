Kabba Prison Break: Security recaptures 99 inmates

Security operatives have recaptured about 99 inmates out of the 294 that escaped from the Kabba Correctional Centre in Kogi State, after some gunmen attacked the facility at about 11.03 Sunday night.

Although over 150 other inmates were still at large as at last night, reports also had it that no fewer than two security personnel, including a soldier and a police officer, died, when the gunmen invaded the facility to free the inmates.

Sources hinted that the suspected gunmen, who came in seven Hilux vans with sophisticated weapons were believed to have come on a mission to release some of the inmates from the correction centres.

The gunmen, however, had a field day shooting sporadically into the air, which enabled them to carry out their mission.

While nothing, according to an account, suggested that an improvised explosive device was used to gain access, despite having an iron door, at the scene were shattered glasses of the windows and broken ceiling.

According to inside sources, the hoodlums, who arrived the centre at about 11.03 on Sunday night and left around 3.00am on Monday morning, forcefully released the inmates, many of whom were brought from the Koto-Karfi Correctional Centre, following an ongoing renovation, compelled after the perimeter fencing caved in.

Sources further hinted that some of the inmates had voluntarily returned to the centre, while others went to the palace to surrender by themselves, after realising the implication of their action, yet, the Kogi State Vigilance Service claimed to have arrested some others in the bushes.

The Comptroller General, Haileru Dan Baba, said investigation into the development had commenced but declined further comment on the matter.

The state comptroller, who was at the scene of incident, also declined to speak with journalists.

All heads of security agencies, including the Assistant Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner of Police, Commander, Army Records, Director State Security Service and special adviser to the Kogi State Governor, Jerry Omodara had also visited the scene of attack.

The Obaro of Kabba, Oba Solomon Owoniyi, called on the federal and state governments as well as the security agencies to beef up security around the country, stressing that it was a big surprise to hear that gunmen came at 11pm and left around 3.00am in the morning.

The royal father noted the the the vigilance group was though trying its best, he maintained that their best could not be enough in face of sophisticated weapons brought by the suspected gunmen