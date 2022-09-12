Juventus boss Max Allegri responds to disallowed goal, red card drama and brawl

Massimiliano Allegri has insisted he “never” talks to referees after his Juventus side were denied a dramatic late winner against Salernitana.

The Bianconeri were 2-0 down at the break against their mid-table opponents, but goals from Gleison Bremer and Leo Bonucci levelled things up in the second half. Summer signing Arkadiusz Milik looked to have snatched a last-gasp winner for the hosts, only for the goal to be disallowed for offside following a VAR check.

Milik was shown a second yellow card for his celebrations before the goal was chalked off, while Juan Cuadrado of Juve and Salernitana defender Federico Fazio were also sent off by referee Matteo Marcenaro. Allegri himself was also given his marching orders amid the drama, and the Italian has had his say on the matter.

“I don’t want to know anything,” Allegri told DAZN, via Gianluca Di Marzio. “I never talk to the referees.”

An Antonio Candreva goal and a Krzysztof Piatek penalty had put Davide Nicola’s visitors two goals to the good at half-time. However, some on Juve’s side believed Italy international Candreva played Milik onside for the disallowed winner.

“A goal has been cancelled which I don’t know if it was good or not,” Allegri continued. “Only thing: I would like to see the images because there was Candreva who is under the flag.

“It takes other images to understand it. The referees, however, must be left alone, the protagonists of the matches are the players.”

The dropped points left Juventus down in eighth place in Serie A, with just four points separating the top nine. The Turin side are unbeaten in the league, winning two games and drawing four, but lost their Champions League opener away to Paris Saint-Germain.

Salernitana, who stayed up by a single point last term, are now unbeaten in five after losing their opener against Jose Mourinho’s Roma. Only one of those was a victory, though, leaving the team three points behind Juve.