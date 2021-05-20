SPORTS
Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win Italian Cup
Juventus beat Atalanta 2-1 to win the Italian Cup on Wednesday as Italian fans returned to the stadium for the first time in over a year.
Goals from Dejan Kulusevski after half an hour and Federico Chiesa with 15 minutes to go gave Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus their second trophy of the season after the Italian Super Cup.
Ruslan Malinovskyi had pulled a goal back for the Bergamo side who were denied their first major trophy since 1963.
A total of 4,300 fans were allowed into a stadium for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown in March 2020.
Paris Saint-Germain Win French Cup
Paris Saint-Germain have won the French Cup by beating Monaco 2-0 in Wednesday’s final at the Stade de France.
Goals from Mauro Icardi and Kylian Mbappe won a largely uninspiring final for PSG who now go into the weekend’s final round of Ligue 1 fixtures with a record-equalling 10th league title still a possibility.
The French champions have now won the French Cup six times in the last seven seasons having reached the final every year since 2015.
It was also the second trophy of coach Mauricio Pochettino’s managerial career after he won the Champions Trophy for PSG in January, although this will for many count as his first major honour.
“We work every day to experience this kind of feeling, reward and recognition,” said Mbappe.
“It’s the work of a whole group, staff, all the people who work every day for us, the club and of course the supporters who couldn’t be there.
“We think a lot about the fans and this title is for them as well.”
Monaco meanwhile continue their wait to win the French Cup for the first time since 1991, in their first final since 2010 when they were also beaten by PSG.
Niko Kovac’s side have however had a positive season and can finish it on a happier note at the weekend by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time since 2018. (APC)
Oshoala makes history as Barcelona women win UEFA Champions League
Super Falcons’ striker Asisat Oshoala on Sunday won the 2020/2021 UEFA Women’s Champions League with FC Barcelona Ladies.
She thus becomes the first African female player to win UEFA Champions League.
The Spanish title-holders defeated their Chelsea counterparts 4-0 in the final of the tournament in Gothenburg, Sweden to lift their first European trophy.
An own goal by Melanie Leupolz after 30 seconds of play as well as a penalty kick successfully taken by Alexia Putellas 13 minutes later contributed to Chelsea’s early woes.
Aitana Bonmati, the player of the match, extended FC Barcelona Ladies’ lead in the 21st minute as Caroline Hansen sealed the victory with a goal in the 36th minute.
The Spanish side have now become the first club to win both the men’s and women’s Champions League title.
Barcelona out, LaLiga title to be decided on last day between Atletico, Real
This year’s LaLiga title will be decided on the final day of the season in the Spanish topflight.
Atletico beat Osasuna 2-1 at home on Sunday, to take a big step towards the league crown.
Diego Simeone’s men saw two goals ruled out for offside, before going behind to a Ante Budimir header.
Atletico hit back with Renan Lodi in the 82nd minute and top scorer Luis Suarez in the 88th.
The victory took Atletico up to 83 points, two ahead of second-placed Real Madrid who won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao.
Atletico visit Real Valladolid on the final day of the season next Sunday while Real host Villarreal.
Barcelona are out of the race, after losing 2-1 at home to Celta Vigo.
