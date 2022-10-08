Justin Bieber reportedly cuts ties with Kanye West over Hailey

Justin Bieber has reportedly ended his friendship with Kanye West after the Yeezy CEO attacked his wife, Hailey Bieber, on social media.

Sources told TMZ on Saturday that the “Peaches” singer, 28, and Rhode Skin founder, 25, both think West, 45, went “too far” and they are “hurt” by his comments.

Justin, in particular, believes he has always been supportive of the “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” rapper, but feels the need to stand up for his spouse this time, insiders also said.

Earlier this week, West called out Hailey after she defended Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson for criticizing the designer’s controversial “White Lives Matter” T-shirts.

“My respect for you runs deep my friend!,” the model wrote to Karefa-Johnson, 31, on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, adding that “to know you is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.”

Hailey did not name West in her post, but he still got upset over her remarks, and rebuffed in a now-deleted post on Instagram, “Wait Am I canceled again??? Justin [Bieber] please let me know.”

The “Heartless” rapper then went after Hailey’s looks in a separate post, accusing her of getting plastic surgery.

“They want corny ass Gigi Hadid and nose job Hailey Baldloose to rally behind an obvious Corey Gamble level nonfashion industry plant,” West wrote, also referencing Gigi Hadid’s disapproval of his “White Lives Matter” tees.

The “Jesus Walks” rapper then shared a screenshot of an article from 2016 that covered dating rumors between Hailey and Drake, and wrote alongside of it a message to Justin that read, “Get your girl before I get mad. You spose [sic] to be my friend right.”

Sources told TMZ that the Biebers — who have been married since 2018 — think West “crossed the line” because Hailey never mentioned him by name in defense of her friend.

Justin and West’s friendship goes back years with the “Ghost” singer performing multiple times at the “Praise God” rapper’s Sunday Service.

In November 2021, Justin and West were seen wrapping their arms around each other in a prayer circle that took place at one of the more controversial appearances of the spiritual gathering that included Marilyn Manson.