CELEBRITIES
Justin Bieber postpones remaining US shows amid Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis
Despite his faith-filled outlook on his “horrific” health situation, Justin Bieber’s work obligations are continuing to be put on hold.
On Thursday, it was announced that the pop star — who is battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome — would be postponing the last nine shows scheduled in the United States leg of his “Justice World Tour.”
“In light of Justin’s ongoing recovery, the remaining US Justice Tour shows scheduled for June and early July, including at Summerfest at the @amfamamp in Milwaukee, WI on Friday, June 24, 2022 will be postponed,” read a statement from Bieber’s tour promoter, AEG Presents, which was shared by Summerfest’s Twitter account.
“Justin continues to receive the best medical care possible, is upbeat about his recovery, and is looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing for his fans overseas later this summer.”
The postponed concerts include those in Philadelphia, Penn. (Thursday), Uncasville, Conn. (Saturday), Boston, Mass. (June 20), St. Louis, Mo. (June 23), Milwaukee, Wis. (June 24), Las Vegas, Nev. (June 28), Glendale, Calif. (June 30) and Inglewood, Calif. (July 2 and 3).
Bieber is set to kick off the first of his international shows in Lucca, Italy, on July 31.
The singer, 28, announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram last week, showing his 242 million followers his partially paralyzed face.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests when the varicella-zoster virus infects a nerve in the head, and it can sometimes cause paralysis.
CELEBRITIES
Johnny Knoxville files for divorce from Naomi Nelson after 12 years of marriage
“Jackass” star Johnny Knoxville has filed for divorce from his second wife, Naomi Nelson, after almost 12 years of marriage.
The stunt performer, 51, cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the split and claims the pair have been separated since September 2021, according to the filing obtained by TMZ on Thursday.
Knoxville and the documentary filmmaker dated for “a few years” before announcing in August 2009 that they were expecting their first child together.
At the time, Knoxville explained he and Nelson “felt it was time to start reproducing” and that they were “excited as all hell.”
“Can’t wait ’til the little booger gets here,” he added. “My daughter Madison [from his first marriage] has already started becoming a big sister, too, and is helping pick out clothes, strollers, and beds for her new little sister or brother.”
The couple’s son, Rocko Akira Clapp, was born in December 2009, and the pair got married the following September in Los Angeles.
They also share 10-year-old daughter Arlo Clapp.
According to TMZ, Knoxville — whose real name is Philip John Clapp — is requesting joint legal and physical custody of the kids.
His last Instagram post of Nelson is from Aug. 20, 2021, the month before he claims they separated.
“Happy birthday to my love and light. A wonderful wife and a beautiful mother,” Knoxville gushed over photos of Nelson at the time. “You are the sunshine on my face and everything good. I love you very much. Happy birthday.❤️❤️❤️.”
Knoxville was previously married to fashion designer Melanie Lynn Clapp from 1995 to 2008. Their daughter, Madison Clapp, was born in 1996.
Reps for the star did not immediately respond to request for comment.
CELEBRITIES
Aziz Ansari marries forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Italy
“Parks & Recreation” star Aziz Ansari recently married Swedish forensic data scientist Serena Skov Campbell in Tuscany, Italy.
Sources say the comic wed Campbell in front of around 120 people in a beautiful setting in the northern Italian region.
We’re told it wasn’t a starry crowd, but “The Sound of Metal” actor Riz Ahmed was among the guests.
The “Master Of None” creator met Campbell while he was living in London — where she works for Price Waterhouse Cooper — in the wake of his 2018 #MeToo scandal. (Ansari has said he misread a date’s wishes, but that he believed their sexual interaction was consensual).
They were first photographed together in September 2018 at the US Open tennis tournament. They got engaged in December 2021, which he announced on stage at the Comedy Cellar.
Ansari was previously in a long-term relationship with pastry chef Courtney McBroom, but they split in 2016 after dating for two years.
That year, while he was still dating McBroom, Elle asked him if they planned to get married. He said, “I don’t know,” adding, “There are more and more people who don’t really feel so enraptured by the institution of marriage these days… There are so many more people who are like, ‘Oh yeah, we just went to the courthouse and got this thing done so we get a tax refund.’”
Apparently he’s come to see the advantages beyond fiscal best-practice.
It is believed to be the first marriage for both the bride and groom.
A rep for Ansari didn’t get back to us.
CELEBRITIES
Hailey Bieber says husband Justin Bieber is “getting better every single day
Hailey Bieber says husband Justin Bieber is “getting better every single day” amid his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
“He’s doing really well … he’s feeling a lot better and obviously it was just a very scary and random situation to happen,” the model, 25, said during her guest appearance on “Good Morning America” on Wednesday.
“He’s going to be totally OK, and I’m just grateful that he’s fine.”
Hailey also addressed the support she and her husband, 28, have received from fans.
“Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations,” she shared. “It’s been really amazing.”
Speaking on dealing with his diagnosis just three months after being rushed to the hospital herself, Hailey explained that they have been able to find the “silver lining in it” all.
“Going through it very publicly in front of a lot of people, it kind of almost forces you to be upfront about what’s going on so people understand what you’re going through. I actually think it opened up a lot of important and amazing conversations,” she explained.
“You’re being there for each other and supporting each other and there’s just something that really bonds you through these times.”
Earlier this week, Justin had to cancel two of his NYC concerts after developing paralysis on the right side of his face due to a rare neurological disorder.
Ramsay Hunt syndrome starts off with a painful rash around the ear, on the face or on the mouth, according to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital. It manifests after a varicella-zoster virus attacks a nerve in the head, sometimes causing paralysis.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t move,” the “Peaches” singer said in an Instagram video uploaded last Friday.
“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he assured fans. “It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK. I have hope, and I trust God, and I trust that this is all for a reason.”
