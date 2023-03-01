Justin Bieber cancels remaining ‘Justice World Tour’ dates

Justin Bieber has seemingly canceled his remaining “Justice World Tour” dates after postponing shows due to health concerns.

The dates were removed from Bieber’s official website as of Tuesday.

Several of the pop star’s upcoming shows listed on Ticketmaster — including stops in California, Connecticut and Washington, D.C. — have been taken down as well.

Reps for Bieber and Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to Page Six’s requests for comment.

In September 2022, the “Sorry” singer announced via Instagram that he was pressing pause on the tour, which kicked off in February 2022 and had 70 shows scheduled for 2023.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed,” Bieber told his followers.

“As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice Tour,” he continued.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.”

When the Grammy winner was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome — which is a neurological disorder characterized by facial paralysis — in June 2022, he postponed the United States leg of his tour to recover.

“I’m gonna get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal, and it will go back to normal,” he said in an Instagram video.

“It’s just time, and we don’t know how much time it’s gonna be, but it’s gonna be OK.”