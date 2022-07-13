CELEBRITIES
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin share a smooch during lake vacation in Idaho as singer continues recovering
Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber are spending some quality time under the sun as he continues his recovery.
On Monday, the “Ghost” singer and the Rhode founder were spotted on a boat in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, relaxing and sharing a smooch.
In another photo, Bieber, 28, and Baldwin Bieber, 25, are smiling on the boat and watching what appears to be their family and friends as they swim in the water.
In the shots, the model is sporting a one-piece cerulean swimsuit while Bieber is shirtless with a pair of black swim trunks and a seashell necklace.
On Monday night, Bieber shared scenic photos from their trip on social media. In the first, he captured what appeared to be a house on a lake with various trees surrounding it. The second was a cropped photo of Baldwin Bieber in her swimsuit as she flexed her signature pearl-colored nails and wedding ring. The last was another landscape photo.
Last month, the couple took a two-week getaway trip to the Bahamas after Bieber was diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome and forced to postpone the U.S. leg of his Justice World Tour.
“Hailey has been so supportive of Justin, just like he supported her with her health issues,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE at the time, referring to the model’s March ministroke, caused by a blood clot that traveled from her heart to her brain. “They’re unbreakable.”
On June 10, the Justice singer opened up about his diagnosis and told fans the syndrome has caused facial paralysis in an Instagram video.
“Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said in the clip.
“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” he continued before he winked his other eye. “I can’t smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face.”
CELEBRITIES
Eric Decker’s 4-year-old son snaps nude photos of dad in shower, posts online
Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker’s 4-year-old son, Forrest, accidentally posted not one but two nude photos of the former NFL player to Instagram Monday.
The pictures, which have since been deleted, showed Forrest smiling for a selfie, but to the left was his dad showering with his back — and the side of his bum — facing the camera.
In one photo, Forrest gave an innocent smile, but in the other, he was laughing, seemingly knowing his dad was in the corner buck naked.
The photos were up for at least 30 minutes before one of James Decker’s friends texted her a screenshot.
“I am not even sure if u know he has his phone but if u don’t go grab,” the concerned pal texted the country singer, per a screenshot posted to her Instagram Story.
“Omg,” James Decker, 34, replied before taking back her husband’s phone.
Luckily for Forrest, his mom added a laughing emoji, so she must not have been too upset.
Eric, 35, also took to his Instagram Stories to address the leak and joked that he will need to keep a closer eye on his kids when they use his phone.
“Time to change the code…so much for letting Forrest watch his Avengers videos during my shower ,” he wrote.
While Forrest’s steamy snaps may have been an accident, he is not the only member of the Decker family who has showed off the former NFL player’s fit physique.
For his 35th birthday in March, James Decker posted a nude photo of Decker sitting by a pool with one knee bent to cover himself.
He held his hand to his face à la the iconic “Thinker” sculpture.
“The birthday boy In his birthday suit lookin like a statue from Greece😝 My man is 35 and aging like fine wine,” the “Should Have Known Better” singer captioned the naughty shot.
The Deckers, who tied the knot in June 2013, also share daughter Vivianne, 8, and son Eric II, 6.
CELEBRITIES
Funke Akindele leaves out husband’s name in her first acceptance speech as Lagos PDP governorship running mate
Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello on Tuesday finally confirmed the reports making waves about her political career.
The mother of two shared a video on her verified social media page to confirm that she has been chosen as a running mate to People Democratic Party’s Lagos State gubernatorial candidate, Dr. Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.
Despite fans and media alike congratulating the actress, many noticed the fact that she did not mention her husband’s name, Bello, when she said her name at the end of the video, which only fuelled the ongoing rumours of marital woes between the two.
Her husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, had recently announced that they have gone their separate ways.
Bello, who confirmed the separation in an Instagram post on July 1, said things had not been going well between him and the actress in the last two years, adding that all efforts expended on reconciling their differences had proved abortive.
The actress, however, has remained silent on her separation from her husband as she is yet to address Bello’s claims.
CELEBRITIES
Kim Kardashian shares intimate pics from pool day with Pete Davidson
Keeping up with Kete.
Kim Kardashian gave fans an intimate glimpse into her relationship with Pete Davidson on social media on Monday.
The “Kardashians” star, 41, posted a slideshow on Instagram of her and the “Saturday Night Live” alum, 28, spending a day together at the pool.
In the images, the couple are seen lounging around the house and being very comfortable with one another.
Kardashian was photographed in most shots in a black crop top and sweat shorts and also a bikini. Meanwhile, Davidson was shirtless with a pair of gray sweat pants and a beanie.
The Skims founder playfully placed her feet on her beau’s chest in two of the photos.
The carousel gives fans a look into the pair’s everyday life just hours after they teased how they keep their sex life spicy in the newest “Kardashians” trailer.
In the teaser clip for Season 2, which was released Monday, Kardashian asked Davidson if he wanted to shower with her as she was undressing from an event in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian and members of her team.
The “King of Staten Island” star was seen without hesitation running at the opportunity to take a bath with his lady and even jokingly dropped his smartphone in the process.
Kim and Davidson have been going strong for nearly a year.
They began dating in October 2021 after the reality star’s hosting debut on “SNL,” in which they shared a kiss during a Princess Jasmine and Aladdin-themed skit — a moment which has been inked onto his clavicle.
Kim recently revealed that she waited six months to introduce her four kids with Kanye West to her new boyfriend after consulting with therapists and loved ones.
Sources previously said Kim’s relationship with Davidson is “so easy and effortless” and there is “a lot of laughing and smiling,” which is evidenced by the photos the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum shared on Monday.
Latest News
- Muslim-Muslim ticket: ‘You have taken sides against Christians, Lawal hits Tinubu
- Solskjaer rejects new job offer
- Euro hits US dollar parity for first time in 20 years
- Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa flees the country
- Georgina Rodriguez posts cute photos on family outing but no sign of Cristiano Ronaldo as he misses Man Utd pre-season
Trending
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: Any Pastor or Christian that supports Tinubu has left the faith and has betrayed the Church of Christ – Bishop Irabor
-
NEWS2 days ago
Terrorists demand N4.3bn for the remaining abducted Kaduna train hostages
-
NEWS2 days ago
Pastor David Ibiyeomie’s wife, Peace Ibiyeomie celebrates her 58th birthday today
-
POLITICS2 days ago
2023: If I can’t win presidential election, will back Tinubu — Kwankwaso
-
ENTERTAINMENT2 days ago
Simi becomes first female artiste to reach 100m streams on Boomplay
-
ENTERTAINMENT7 hours ago
2022 Emmy Nominations: The complete list
-
NEWS21 hours ago
India set to overtake China as the world’s most populous country in 2023, UN says
-
NEWS2 days ago
NEMA recovers 13 more bodies from Lagos boat accident