Justice Tanko Muhammad resigns as CJN

Justice Tanko Muhammad has resigned as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

He resigned on Sunday night on the grounds of ill-health.

Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, on Monday confirmed the resignation of the CJN.

He said, “The latest information is that the CJN has resigned; I spoke with somebody very close to him and he said he has resigned.”

There had been confusion in the media over the purported resignation of the CJN.

Isah had said, “All I know is that he’s going to declare open a workshop this morning at the NJI (National Judicial Institute).”

Last week, CJN officially reacted to the allegations of uncaring attitude levelled against him by his brother Justices in the apex Court.

In his first official reaction made public on Tuesday in Abuja, the CJN admitted that the Supreme Court like any other establishment in the country has been hit by a devastating economic crunch.