JUST IN: Protest rocks Benue over herdsmen killing of 33 persons

Hundreds of youths on Wednesday stormed the popular Food Basket Roundabout to protest the alleged killing of 33 people by herdsmen in Benue State.

The protest has led to a gridlock in the area, causing traffic obstruction for motorists travelling through the axis to the north and southern regions of the country.

The aggrieved youths have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in what they described as “terrorist killings” in their state.

Some of them were in tears as a vehicle conveyed another corpse into the crowd to prove their claims of the ongoing killings, following a reported attack which occurred on Tuesday night.