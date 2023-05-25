Thursday, May 25, 2023
JUST IN: President Buhari Hands Over Transition Documents To Tinubu, Confers On Him Highest Honour, GCFR

The president also conferred the national honour of the Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) on the Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima.
 

President Muhammmadu Buhari has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), Nigeria’s highest honour, on the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
The investiture of national honours and official handover of transition documents ceremony were performed at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja, on Thursday morning.
The 2023 presidential inauguration will mark Nigeria’s 7th consecutive democratic transition.

 



