JUST IN: Court sentences Abdulrasheed Maina’s son to 24 years imprisonment
A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday sentenced Faisal, son of the Chairman, defunct Pension Reformed Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, to 24 years imprisonment.
Justice Okon Abang, in his judgment, held that Faisal, who was sentenced in absentia, was guilty of all the three-count charge.
Justice OKon, who handed down a five-year-jail term for count one bordering on money laundering offence, sentenced Faisal to 14 years imprisonment on count two.
The judge, thereafter, sentenced the son of the ex-pension reformed boss to five years prison term on count three which bordered on asset declaration offence.
Okon, however, ruled that the prison terms would run concurrently.
Female teacher owed salaries by Kogi government commits suicide over failure to feed her children
A woman identified as Yusuf Bosede Khadija has reportedly committed suicide at Okuhapa in Obangede, in the Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State over her inability to cater for her children.
Khadija, who was a secondary school teacher, reportedly took her life after getting depressed about her financial situation and lack of money caused by the failure of the state government to pay her salaries.
She allegedly committed suicide by jumping inside a well.
A Facebook user identified as Citizen Nagaziman disclosed this on his page on October 5, 2021.
The date coincided with this year’s World Teachers’ Day celebrated globally to honour teachers.
The post read, “Your Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Bello, in this well is one of your ‘Dearest Teachers’ you are celebrating today. She committed suicide (a) few days ago, due to hunger and depression from lack of funds to feed and take care of her children.
“She is Mrs Yusuf Bosede Khadija, from Okuhapa Obangede Okehi local govt area of Kogi State.
“So many teachers and local government workers that don’t have children to take care of them are dying on a daily basis, most of the news reports don’t make it to the media because some people are so good at hiding the truth from the public.
“Sir, I don’t have any personal issue with your person, I only wish that workers’ welfare should be paramount instead of wasting resources on things that don’t matter.
“So many people come to you with lies just to get favour, double-check information, and do the right thing sir. The money they are making you to waste on presidential ambition is enough to take care of teachers and local government workers.
“Sir, we don’t rule forever and we don’t live forever. May Almighty Allah give you the wisdom to do the right thing.
GYB, you are not doing well.”
Buhari opposed to emergency rule in Anambra – Obiano
Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has disclosed that the threat to the declaration of a state of emergency in the State was not President Muhammadu Buhari’s idea.
Obiano disclosed this to State House Correspondents after a meeting with Buhari in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He said he reported the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, to the President on the matter.
The Governor also described the threat as unfortunate, wondering why he had not contemplated the imposition of emergency rule in northern States during massive killings occasioned by banditry.
“That’s a very unfortunate comment by the Attorney-General. Malami. Very unfortunate. I also reported that to the President and this is not in the books of the President because he knows that Anambra has been the safest state in Nigeria for seven years plus,” he said.
He said he would call the Attorney General to express his mind to him over the suggestion, insisting apart from the recent security crisis, Amambra had been the most peaceful State in the south east.
PHOTOS: Obiano visits Buhari after ‘state of emergency’ threat
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met behind closed door with Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting came barely 24 hours after the Federal Government threatened to invoke emergency rule as part of measures to address security challenges and safeguard electoral process in the state.
It was gathered that the governor updated the president on security situations in Anambra.
The Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federal, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday warned that federal government may be forced to impose State of Emergency in Anambra to ensure peaceful conduct of the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state
Stakeholders in Anambra project including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had raised alarm over the upsurge in cases of violent attacks on individuals and government facilities in Anambra as the governorship election in the state draws closer.
Malami, however, threatened that the federal government may declare a state of emergency if the security situation in the state did not improve
