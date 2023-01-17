Jurgen Klopp warns Liverpool fans to not expect new players in January

Jurgen Klopp has insisted Liverpool are not ‘stubborn’ when it comes to recognising the need to sign players but warned fans not to expect more arrivals this month because new faces are not the solution to his team’s current slide.

The Reds sit ten points off the Premier League’s top four following one of the poorest performances of Klopp’s reign – which stretches back to 2015 – in Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton.

Without defender Virgil van Dijk and forwards Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez, the German has stated he will not spend ahead of tonight’s FA Cup third-round replay at Wolves.

However, he is under pressure from fans to turn around a run of two wins in six games in all competitions that threatens to derail the club’s season and leave them without Champions League football next term.

Klopp has signed £37million striker Cody Gakpo in January but is working under financial constraints compared to free-spending rivals like Chelsea.

Meanwhile, long-term targets such as Borussia Dortmund and England midfielder Jude Bellingham are unlikely to be available this month.

Klopp also faced criticism for failing to strengthen his midfield last summer but said: ‘We look outside as well. It’s not that we’re stubborn and think, “We’ll go with these boys until 2050”.

‘If solutions were out there, available and do-able, we would bring in players to help but we have an existing squad and are underperforming.

‘We have limited options but we have players with a contract here, they are just not available. If they would be all in it would be a different situation. Do we have to strengthen? Oh yes. Is this the right moment to do it? I can’t see it because of the situation we are in.’

Liverpool were torn apart by a vibrant Seagulls side who climbed above them to seventh in the table.

But Klopp believes he knows how to turn things around, with a return to the Amex in the FA Cup fourth round on the cards if his men get past Wolves tonight.

‘These are football problems and you solve them with football and to play better football than we did at Brighton should not be too difficult,’ he added. ‘We have to be more compact. The pitch looks too big when we are defending. You have to go back to basics.’