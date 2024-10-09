Jurgen Klopp To Return As Head Of Red Bull Football Operations

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has a new role as head of football operations at Red Bull, which owns the Leipzig, Salzburg and New York clubs, the company said Wednesday. Klopp left Liverpool at the end of last season after nine years in charge, during which he breathed new life into the club and won the Premier League and Champions League. His announcement in January that he was leaving came as a shock to the club’s fans but Klopp said he was exhausted by the role. The 57-year-old’s new job with the Austrian energy drinks giant does not involve hands-on coaching.

According to a statement released by the company, “Klopp will not interfere in the day-to-day business of the clubs, but rather take on a higher-level strategic position.”

Klopp himself said: “I see my role primarily as a mentor for the coaches and management of the Red Bull clubs.

“After nearly 25 years on the sidelines, I couldn’t be more excited to be involved in a project like this.”

The 57-year-old will start his tenure on January 1, 2025.

Sky Germany reports Klopp’s contract includes an exit clause which allows him to take over as manager of the German national side should he be approached.

Klopp spends much of his time at his home on the Spanish island of Majorca and retains a sponsorship role with German sportswear maker Adidas.

Hans-Joachim Watzke, the managing director of Klopp’s former club Borussia Dortmund, told AFP’s German sports subsidiary on Wednesday he had discussed the Red Bull role with him.

“As always, I wish Jurgen good luck in his new job,” Watzke said.

“It was no surprise to me because we talked about it personally,” he added.

Earlier this month, Klopp was presented with Germany’s Federal Cross of Merit.

In addition to their extensive football interests, Red Bull are the principal sponsor of the reigning Formula One champion team of Max Verstappen.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)