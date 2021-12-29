SPORTS
Jurgen Klopp offers damning verdict on Liverpool’s no-show against Leicester City
Jurgen Klopp said there was “no explanation” for Liverpool’s below-par performance and claimed Leicester City “definitely” deserved their 1-0 victory.
The Reds came to The King Power Stadium knowing they needed maximum points to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.
But they were made to rue missed opportunities with Ademola Lookman’s winner ensuring they will start 2022 at least six points off the Premier League pace.
Salah had a golden chance to put the visitors in front, after winning a penalty, but saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel, with his headed rebound hitting the bar.
Liverpool continued to dominate proceedings and Sadio Mane was guilty of spurning a glorious chance after firing over when one-on-one with Schmeichel.
And Leicester’s decision to throw Ademola Lookman paid off, with his strike beating Alisson and finding the bottom corner.
Klopp pulled no punches in his post-match assessment, accepting that his side’s performance didn’t warrant a better result.
He told Amazon Prime Video: “Definitely, it was well deserved [for Leicester]. It was a very strange game. We were just not good enough. We still had enough chances. What we did with the balls was just not right. We played a really bad game, so it was well deserved.
“Our decision-making [was poor], maybe a little bit of luck [was missing]. That’s how it is. We should have had more of those moments. We had enough to get the win, but if you lose you need more of the them.
Pep Guardiola and his City side will now have the chance to extend the gap to twelve points before Liverpool next play on January 2, in a potentially pivotal clash vs Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
But Klopp refused to be drawn on the title race, claiming the results will come if they continue to play their normal game.
“It’s a big gap [to City]. At this moment it is not my problem,” he explained. “If we play our normal football, Liverpool football, we have the chance to win more football games.
Liverpool suffer title race setback as Leicester take advantage of Salah penalty miss
Mohamed Salah failed to convert a first-half penalty and Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score the winner as Liverpool suffered a narrow defeat by Leicester
Ademola Lookman came off the bench to score the winner after Mohamed Salah was denied from the penalty spot as Leicester inflicted a damaging defeat on Liverpool.
Salah’s tame effort from 12 yards was kept out by Kasper Schmeichel and the Reds were guilty of squandering countless chances at the King Power, with Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota just as wasteful as their Egyptian colleague.
Lookman, in contrast, needed one clear sight of goal to put Leicester ahead a matter of minutes after Brendan Rodgers introduced him in the second half.
The on-loan RB Leipzig winger rifled past Alisson at the near post as the Foxes grew into the game after resolute defending from their makeshift backline.
Liverpool were unable to find an equaliser, let alone a winner, in the remaining half-hour and their second defeat of the season leaves them six points adrift of Premier League-leaders Manchester City.
Leicester, meanwhile, bounced back from their 6-3 mauling by Pep Guardiola’s side on Boxing Day to lift themselves into the top half of the table.
Diego Maradona’s younger brother , Hugo passes away from heart attack at 52
Hugo Maradona passed away on Tuesday in Naples, just over a year after the death of Diego led to an outpouring of grief in Argentina and across the football-loving world.
La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Hugo was found dead at his home after he suffered a cardiac arrest.
The younger Maradona was an Argentina youth international, and played for Ascoli in Italy and Spanish club Rayo Vallecano.
He was in Malta last month where he oversaw a youth football training camp.
Hugo had surgery back in 2018 following a heart condition, and was believed to have been in good health having announced earlier this year that he intended to stand for elected office in Naples.
As well as Ascoli and Rayo Vallecano, Hugo also briefly played for Austrian club Rapid Vienna, and had playing spells in Venezuela, Uruguay, Japan and Canada.
He also managed the North American Soccer League team Puerto Rico Islanders between 2004 and 2005.
Following Diego’s death last November, also of a cardiac arrest, Hugo had spoken out against the intense media scrutiny his family were suffering from.
“My other brother and sisters suffer because of all these people who go out and talk about Diego,” he said.
“We have always been with him and we have never seen these people. I hope there are no social networks in heaven and that Diego rests in peace.
“Our family wants justice, but so many people talk about what happened that they confuse the people who loved Diego.
“Everyone claims to have been his friends. Why weren’t they with him then? This is an amazing thing.
Kylian Mbappe makes Real Madrid declaration ahead of January transfer window
Kylian Mbappe has declared he will not join Real Madrid in the January transfer window and will instead see out the season at Paris Saint-Germain.
The French forward, 23, was the subject of two bids from Los Blancos over the summer but PSG turned down their £137million and £145.5million approaches.
Leonardo, the French club’s sporting director, refused to part ways with Mbappe for anything less than the £166million fee paid to Monaco in 2018.
As a result, Mbappe remained a PSG player as the summer deadline passed and he is enjoying another brilliant season at the Parc des Princes.
The World Cup winner has 15 goals and 15 assists in 24 appearances this season, making him the club’s top scorer and provider, and he was crowned player of the year at Monday’s Globe Soccer Awards ceremony.
His recent performances have been a sight to behold, but Mbappe will need to make a crucial decision over his future in the coming months due to his contract expiring next summer.
Real Madrid remain the frontrunners for his signature and PSG will need to strike a deal in the January window or risk losing their prized asset for free at the end of the season.
Mbappe insists he will not leave the French capital midway through the campaign, however, and maintains his immediate goal is to lift every piece of silverware for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.
“No, I’m not joining Real Madrid in January. In January it’s not happening,” he told CNN, adding: “I’m with Paris Saint-Germain, I’m really happy and I will 100 per cent finish the season as PSG player.
“I’ll give everything to win with Paris all titles this year.”
Mbappe was reluctant to divulge his future plans and admitted it is “really not the time” to discuss transfers.
However, he fired a warning to Real Madrid as PSG prepare to take on the Spanish giants in the Champions League round of 16.
“The only thing on my mind is to beat Real Madrid in Champions League,” Mbappe said. “We are ready and I am ready to play and give everything for PSG.”
