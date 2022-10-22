Jurgen Klopp criticises two Liverpool players after Nottingham Forest defeat | Football

Virgil van Dijk squandered Liverpool’s best chances in their defeat against Nottingham Forest (Picture: BT Sport)

Jurgen Klopp blamed Liverpool’s impotent attack for Saturday’s shock Premier League defeat against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

The Reds appeared to have overcome their early season struggles after recording back-to-back wins over Manchester City and West Ham but were largely toothless against relegation haunted Forest.

Klopp was forced to make a number of changes from the side that narrowly overcame the Hammers with both Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez missing out through injury.

Liverpool’s best chances came from set-pieces and squandered a number of glaring opportunities with Virgil van Dijk and Roberto Firmino particularly culpable.

Van Dijk passed up the best chance of an evenly contested first half when he inexplicably attempted to head the ball across the six yard box and provide Jordan Henderson with a tap-in when he had the goal his mercy.

Firmino also missed a free header early in the first half while Van Dijk again spurned the chance to secure a late point with a header from close range which was brilliantly repelled by Dean Henderson.

Asked if he could explain how his side had come away from the east Midlands pointless, Klopp told BT Sport: ‘The performance I can kind of explain the result not to be honest.

Liverpool endured a frustrating afternoon against Nottingham Forest (Picture: Getty)

‘I never saw a game where one team has not sure four or five no brainers from a set-piece where have to, have to finish it off.

‘The way we defend we were perfectly prepared for that. We always had a free player I don’t know Bobby first half, Virgil two times, three times, I’m not sure they have to put the game to bed to be 100% honest.

‘Nobody defended Bobby in these moments, nobody defended Virgil in these moments we were just free. But we didn’t use it, if we use all of it then you ask a different question.’

On the damaging nature of the defeat, Klopp added: ‘[It feels] As low as possible. Massive, massive blow because I have no idea how we can lose this game to be honest. Not that we played exceptionally well, not that I expect that but it would have been nice.

‘With all the changes we had to make and with the intense week behind us it was clear we had to make a fight of it. The boys did that. The chances they had were pretty much counter attacks where we gave the ball too easily away.’



