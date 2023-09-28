Junta announces coup attempt in Burkina Faso

The security and intelligence services in Burkina Faso, says it foiled an attempted coup in the country on Tuesday.

The military government made the announcement in a statement read on national TV by its spokesperson, Rimtalba Jean Emmanuel Ouedraogo.

According to the statement, the junta said an attempt by some army officers to seize power from Capt Ibrahim Traoré and plunge the nation into chaos was thwarted.

It further announced that officers who were allegedly involved in the plot had been arrested.

“The dark intention of attacking the institutions of the Republic and plunging our country in chaos… investigations will help unmask the instigators of this plot.

“Officers and other alleged actors involved in this attempt at destabilisation have been arrested and others are actively sought,” it said.

The military government said it would seek to shed all possible light on this plot, adding that it regretted “that officers whose oath is to defend their homeland have strayed into an undertaking of this nature”.

The interim President of Burkina Faso, Capt Ibrahim Traoré seized power from another military regime in September 2022.

That was the country’s second coup as it grapples with an Islamist insurgency.