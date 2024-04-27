Junior Pope to be buried on May 17

The family of the late actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope has said that he will be buried on May 17, 2024, in his Uwala Abaka, Ukehe hometown, in Nsukka, Igboetiti Local Government Area of Enugu State

The 43-year-old actor died alongside four others on April 10 when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a movie shoot.

A funeral announcement signed by Divine Odonwodo on behalf of the family disclosed that the burial arrangements began on April 23 with a requiem mass at Saint John-Mary Vianney Parish, Asaba, Delta State.

It further stated that another requiem mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Parish, G.R.A, Enugu, on May 13.

“This will be followed by an evening of tributes/candlelight at Amadeo Event Center in the same state on May 14.

“On May 16, the wake will be held at his country home, Uwala Abaka, Ukehe, in Nsukka, Igboetiti, LGA of Enugu State, and his interment will be done immediately after the burial mass at St. Peter’s Parish, Ukehe, on May 17.

“A final thanksgiving mass will be held on Sunday, May 19 at St. Peter’s Parish Ukehe Nsukka, Igboetiti LGA, Enugu,” it added.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!