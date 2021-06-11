NEWS
June 12: We won’t allow another EndSARS experience – Police
The Ondo State Police Command says it will not fold its arms and watch any protest, under whatever guise, in the state to degenerate to the #EndSARS mayhem.
DSP Tee Leo-Ikoro, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the police were battle-ready to forestall any breakdown of law and order by any group or individual.
Recall that several government properties were destroyed by suspected hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful protest against police brutality, popularly known as ‘EndSARS’, held across Nigeria in October 2020.
Leo-Ikoro, “We hear that some students are embarking on a peaceful protest on June 12. We want to believe that it’ll be peaceful, as they have said.
“We must, however, warn anyone with the intent of causing mayhem or engaging in any activity that can lead to the breakdown of law and order or destruction of government property to have a rethink.
“We’re fully on ground and we have deployed our men in all the nooks and crannies of the state to maintain law and order. Any violator will be severely dealt with in accordance with the law.
“We will not fold our arms and watch any protest, under whatever guise, to escalate to the level of the last #EndSARS protest. We’ll arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable.”
NEWS
APC chairmanship aspirant presents Vice to MC Oluomo (PHOTO)
The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship candidate in Oshodi/Isolo local government, Kehinde Oloyede Almaroof has officially presented his vice to the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers( NURTW) in Lagos State, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo.
Almaroof presented Modupe Badmus to Oluomo during his visit to the union leader’s house.
Recall that MC Oluomo was instrumental to Almaroof’s victory at the May 29 party primaries.
Almaroof, a former husband of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, told MC Oluomo he was pleased with Badmus’s choice as his vice.
Almaroof was prevailed upon to pick Badmus after he won the party’s ticket.
He had initially picked another women, Rasheeda Agbabiaka as his running mate in the run-up to the primaries.
If Almaroof wins the July 24 local government election, Badmus will be the first woman to occupy the seat of the vice chairman of Oshodi/Isolo since the country transited from military rule to democratic rule in 1999.
NEWS
June 12: Sowore counters NANS, says planned protest holds
Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has countered the decision of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS to suspend its planned protest on June 12.
NANS had earlier scheduled to stage protest in all parts of the country on June 12 to decry the deteriorating security situation ravaging the country particularly the abduction of students in the North and other regions.
However, the NANS’ President, Sunday Asefon, announced on Friday morning that the planned protest has been suspended over the fear of being hijacked by some elements who may have other agenda.
But Sowore in a tweet on his official Twitter page on Friday said the protests would hold.
He stated this why reacting to the suspension of the report by NANS.
The tweet reads, “Great Nigerian Students: Indefatigable, Unstoppable, Ever Conscious, Uncompromisable, Fastidious, Militant, Resilient Nigerians Students will protest tomorrow!
NEWS
President Buhari’s reference to Lagos in his interview was not directed at Tinubu – Presidency clarifies
The presidency has said reports claiming that President Buhari’s reference to Lagos while speaking on the future of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during his interview with AriseTV on Thursday, June 10, has nothing to do with the National leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.
During his interview, the President was asked about his desire for the APC after his tenure, he said
“The hope of this administration is to see APC last beyond it. Therefore, we should allow the party to decide. You cannot sit there in Lagos, for instance, and decide on the fate of APC on zoning.
The restructuring of the party has begun from the bottom to the top with the membership card registration. Every member of the party must be involved.
We will soon conduct our convention. No single member of the party will be allowed to go against the wish of the party. We should allow the party to decide.”
Many had assumed that the President’s comment was a jab at Tinubu.
Clarifying the comment, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garaba Shehu, in a statement released said;
“The Presidency wishes to distance President Buhari from a malicious campaign aiming to drive a wedge between him and a staunch ally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
This is nothing short of a mischievous attempt to drag the President into controversies. Our citizens and especially the members of the APC should not fall for this.
The ruling party, the APC, unlike others before it is a popular political party owned by its entire membership, hence Mr. President was making the point during the 45-minutes interview that neither he nor anyone in the leadership could impose their wishes on the party.
This is a basic consensus that binds the entire party leadership. The party leaders remain firmly committed to the principles that succession must be through the democratic norms and processes.
The mention he made of Lagos was not a reference to the respected party leader, Senator Bola Tinubu, as the opposition party’s predatory designs would put it in order to damage the excellent relationship between the two of them.
The President, the Asiwaju and the rapidly growing members of the party, want a dynastic succession of elected leaders.
The APC should not be distracted from its progress as a democratic party.”
Latest News
- APC chairmanship aspirant presents Vice to MC Oluomo (PHOTO)
- June 12: We won’t allow another EndSARS experience – Police
- June 12: Sowore counters NANS, says planned protest holds
- Gospel music producer, Ebenezer Ayeni, dies from gunshot wound one week to his wedding
- President Buhari’s reference to Lagos in his interview was not directed at Tinubu – Presidency clarifies
Trending
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Common sex mistakes couples make in bed
-
NEWS1 day ago
Igangan youths storm forests , chase out killer herdsmen (PHOTOS)
-
NEWS2 days ago
Baba Suwe, 15 others get N500m compensation for demolished property in Ikorodu
-
LIFESTYLES9 hours ago
5 things men can say to women during sex
-
NEWS1 day ago
Buhari flags off Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge
-
NEWS1 day ago
#EndSARS protesters wanted to remove me as president – Buhari
-
NEWS1 day ago
I’m not surprised by my husband’s death- Evelyn Joshua:
-
LIFESTYLES10 hours ago
4 sex positions which help you burn fat