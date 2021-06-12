NEWS
#June 12 Protest: Live updates from Nigerian streets
Many Nigerians are staging protests on Saturday against bad governance, public corruption, other forms of maladministration and the worsening state of insecurity across the country.
NewsDay correspondents and reporters will be bringing to you live updates of the June 12 protests as events unfold in various states.
11.30: Fight breaks out among #IStandWithBuhari protesters in Abuja
An internal tussle broke out on Saturday morning amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
Leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of monetary resources meant for organising the counter protests.
Hundreds of pro-Buhari supporters had arrived at the Unity Fountain on Saturday to show their solidarity with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
11.05: Buhari supporters mob June 12 protester in Abuja
Some persons who identified themselves as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari mobbed a June 12 protester at Unity Fountain, Abuja.
As Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day, protesters stormed major cities nationwide to kick against “bad governance” under the Buhari administration.
In Abuja, a pro-Buhari rally is also being held at the Unity Fountain to show support for the president.
The president’s supporters gathered with customised T-shirts and placards, some of which read, ‘Nigerians say no to fake activist’, ‘Nigerians say no to violence’.
TheCable observed that as one of the Democracy Day protesters walked past the venue of the rally with his placard up in the air, he was immediately mobbed and asked to leave the venue.
Some of them also rushed to where he was standing after they took his placard, but he was rescued by one of those present.
One of those that challenged him worse a polo with an inscription: ‘Are you with Buhari?’.
The mob action was similar to what played out during the #EndSARS protests in October last year when the demonstrators were attacked in Abuja at various locations.
10.30 am : Pro-Buhari protesters hit the streets in Abuja
Hundreds of protesters loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are marching on the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as the country marks Democracy Day.
Many of the protesters wore green t-shirts and carried printed placards.
“Thank you PMB as you continue to connect Nigerians through the installations of new rails,” reads an inscription one of the placards.
9.00am Shi’ites team up with June 12 protesters in Abuja to demand ‘Buhari must go’
Shi’ites on Saturday joined June 12 protesters in Abuja to demand the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.
#June12thProtest: Police officers slice protesters’ feet with razor blade
#June12Protest demonstrators have accused security operatives of assault and human rights abuses during their demonstration in Abuja.
One of them, Blessing Dawang, said police officers used razor blade to slice their foot after they were arrested on Saturday.
Blessing and two other demonstrators were arrested.
They were taking to Apo police station where they were tortured and abused.
They were, however, released after human rights lawyer intervened.
In a video that surfaced online after their release, Blessing said the before their released, the officers that arrested them told them they won’t release them until they inflict injuries on them .
The officers according to Blessing brought out a razor blaze and sliced their feet.
DJ Switch joins #June12thProtest demonstrators on Twitter
Obianuju Catherine Udeh, better known as DJ Switch has joined the #June12thProtest demonstrators.
DJ Switch, who has been in hiding since October 2020 after sharing a video of security forces opening fire on EndSARS protesters in Nigeria, tweeted to lend her support to the protest.
Tweeting in support of the protest on Saturday, DJ Switch said : I am so proud that we are making this statement of defiance! Defying tyranny, oppression, suppression on #DemocracyDay even at great risks to our lives! Today #June12thProtest this government and the one after will take into account the difference with this generation and the old”.
#June12thProtest: Fight breaks out among #IStandWithBuhari protesters in Abuja
An internal tussle broke out on Saturday morning amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.
Leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of monetary resources meant for organising the counter protests.
Hundreds of pro-Buhari supporters had arrived at the Unity Fountain on Saturday to show their solidarity with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).
