June 12 Protest: Live updates from Nigerian streets

Many Nigerians are staging protests on Saturday against bad governance, public corruption, other forms of maladministration and the worsening state of insecurity across the country.

NewsDay correspondents and reporters will be bringing to you live updates of the June 12 protests as events unfold in various states.

11.30: Fight breaks out among #IStandWithBuhari protesters in Abuja

An internal tussle broke out on Saturday morning amongst members of the #IStandWithBuhari protest group at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

Leaders of the group were seen in a heated exchange of words over the sharing of monetary resources meant for organising the counter protests.

Hundreds of pro-Buhari supporters had arrived at the Unity Fountain on Saturday to show their solidarity with the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

11.05: Buhari supporters mob June 12 protester in Abuja

Some persons who identified themselves as supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari mobbed a June 12 protester at Unity Fountain, Abuja.

As Nigeria celebrated Democracy Day, protesters stormed major cities nationwide to kick against “bad governance” under the Buhari administration.

In Abuja, a pro-Buhari rally is also being held at the Unity Fountain to show support for the president.

The president’s supporters gathered with customised T-shirts and placards, some of which read, ‘Nigerians say no to fake activist’, ‘Nigerians say no to violence’.

TheCable observed that as one of the Democracy Day protesters walked past the venue of the rally with his placard up in the air, he was immediately mobbed and asked to leave the venue.

Some of them also rushed to where he was standing after they took his placard, but he was rescued by one of those present.

One of those that challenged him worse a polo with an inscription: ‘Are you with Buhari?’.

The mob action was similar to what played out during the #EndSARS protests in October last year when the demonstrators were attacked in Abuja at various locations.

10.30 am : Pro-Buhari protesters hit the streets in Abuja

Hundreds of protesters loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari are marching on the streets of Abuja, Nigeria’s capital city, as the country marks Democracy Day.

Many of the protesters wore green t-shirts and carried printed placards.

“Thank you PMB as you continue to connect Nigerians through the installations of new rails,” reads an inscription one of the placards.

Pro-Buhari protesters posing for pictures at Unity Fountain, Maitama, Abuja.

9.00am Shi’ites team up with June 12 protesters in Abuja to demand ‘Buhari must go’

Shi’ites on Saturday joined June 12 protesters in Abuja to demand the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari.