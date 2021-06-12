NEWS
June 12 protest begins in Abuja, Ondo
The June 12 has commenced in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and Akure, the capital of Ondo State.
On early Saturday morning, youths from various groups gathered in numbers at
They are currently marching through some major roads in the FCT.
Human Right activist, Deji Adeyanju was among the early arrivals at the venue.
Teams of policemen and soldiers are around to forestall a breakdown of law and order.
Also in Akure, the capital of Ondo State, members of the youths took to the streets, marching through some major major roads.
NEWS
Kelechi Iheanacho declares support for #June12thProtest
Leicester City and Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has declared his support for the #June12Protest in Nigeria.
Iheanacho stated this on his verified Twitter handle.
He wrote:
NEWS
Police fire tear gas at #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota
Officers the Nigeria Police Force tear-gassed some #June12Protest demonstrators at the Gani Fawehinmi Park in the Ojota area of Lagos State.
The protesters who converged at the part very early on Saturday, holding placards and chanting “Buhari must go”, “say no to injustice”, amongst other solidarity phrases.
One of our correspondents, who was covering the protest also ran for cover as the security operatives bombarded the demonstration ground.
NEWS
Police disperse #June12Protest demonstrators in Ojota
Nigerian police dispersed a crowd of #June12Protest demonstrators on Saturday at the Gani fawenhnimi freedom in Ojota , Lagos.
A NewDay journalist at the venue of the protest saw riot police advance from multiple locations to force out a few hundred protesters from the park.
One of the leaders of the demonstrators had announced that the rally would move to a different location in the capital.
