Julian Nagelsmann’s agent fires dig at Chelsea

Julian Nagelsmann’s agent believes Chelsea are ‘in troubled waters’ and feels the ex-Bayern Munich boss was right to turn down a move to Stamford Bridge.

Nagelsmann was one of the frontrunners to become Chelsea’s next permanent manager this summer following the club’s decision to sack Graham Potter in April.

However, Nagelsmann pulled out of the running for the Chelsea job following a series of interviews with the club’s hierarchy.

Chelsea have now reached an agreement with Mauricio Pochettino, with the former Tottenham manager in line to take over from caretaker boss Frank Lampard once the season is over.

But Nagelsmann’s representative, Volker Struth, believes the 35-year-old was right to pass up the chance to join Chelsea.

‘I can confirm that Chelsea were quick to call, there were some phone conversations,’ Struth told Bild’s podcast Phrasenmaher.

‘It was the right decision [from Nagelsmann] not to go there. It’s a club in troubled waters at the moment.

‘And their transfer policy, spending a few hundred million euros, has raised expectations that need to be met. There were also some other issues.

‘He was their number one, that was our information. I believe it would have happened if he had wanted it.’