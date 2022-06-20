Julia Fox, Amelia Hamlin touch tongues amid Kanye West, Scott Disick breakups

When the men go away, the exes will play.

Julia Fox and Amelia Gray Hamlin – who dated Kanye West and Scott Disick, respectively – recently linked up for a wild night out together.

Hamlin, 21, shared a series of photos from their outing via Instagram on Sunday, with her and Fox, 32, licking on lollipops and twinning with matched bleached eyebrows.

In one of the sultry pics, Hamlin stuck out her bright red tongue while Fox posed with one hand on her hip and a soft smile.

A second snap showed both stars touching tongues as they shared a lick of the same red lollipop while staring into the camera.

Hamlin used various pink emojis – including a heart, lollipop and brain – to caption her weekend photo dump.

Meanwhile, Fox took to her Instagram Stories to repost a photo of her, Hamlin and Alex Wang sitting on a couch together and posing for a pic.

Hamlin moved to New York City last fall – where Fox has been living and socializing for years. The two also walked in LaQuan Smith’s show for New York Fashion Week back in February.

Besides having the Big Apple and modeling in common, both ladies had relationships with two of the Kardashian sister’s exes

Fox and West, 45, had a whirlwind romance after meeting on New Year’s Eve. Their short-lived relationship – which came nearly a year after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye – ended in February.

Kim, 41, has since moved on with ”Saturday Night Live” alum Pete Davidson. She and West continue to co-parent their four kids: North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

Hamlin and Disick, 39, were first linked in October 2020 following the reality star’s split from Sofia Richie.

They became Instagram-official in February, but Hamlin called it off with Disick less than a year later in September 2021.

Disick previously dated Kourtney Kardashian on and off for nearly 10 years before calling it quits for good in 2015. The exes share three kids: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney, 43, has since married Blink-182 rocker Travis Barker.