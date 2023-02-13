Julia Fox admits to getting liposuction, botox

Julia Fox, who recently said “getting old is f—king hot,” revealed she’s gotten liposuction and botox.

“I’m, like, saggy — like, things are not sitting the way they used to,” she told Elle Magazine in an interview published Monday.

However, she added, “I am not gonna do a damn thing about it.”

Fox, 33, clarified to the outlet that she previously got botox and liposuction once. She also said she hasn’t completely ruled out going back for more in the future.

The “Uncut Gems” actress recently took to TikTok to share her thoughts on getting older.

“Just so you guys know, aging is fully in. Like, fully,” she said in the clip, posted in November 2022. Fox, who went makeup free in the video, also said that “wearing anything you want” was in style.

“Dirty girl, ugly, not wearing clothes that fit your body type … all those things are in.”

The ex-girlfriend of Kanye West also offered her thoughts on “anti-aging” beauty products.

“If I see another product that says anti-aging on the label, I’m suing. I’m going to sue,” she said in the now-viral clip.

“I’m going to age regardless of if I put that f—king $500 serum on my face and you all f—king know it and we know it, so let’s stop lying to ourselves,” Fox went on.

The New York native also described getting older as “probably the sexiest time in life actually, because being pretty and hot in your twenties is the f—king trenches.”

Fox, who has been praised for her relatability, also spoke out about why she chooses to live in a small, mice-infested New York City apartment.

“Even though I could have probably afforded a bigger place — probably, ’cause I am in New York after all — you know, it’s about having that sense of normalcy for Valentino,” the actress said in a TikTok video, referencing the 2-year-old son she shares with ex Peter Artemiev.

“I don’t want him to grow up and be, like, a f–king pr–k.”

As previously reported, Fox lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Italy before her mother uprooted their family to Manhattan when she was a child.