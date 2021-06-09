NEWS
Judiciary workers call off strike
The Judicial Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has called off its nationwide industrial action.
The decision to call off the strike followed a meeting between JUSUN executives and the National Judicial Council (NJC) led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Muhammad.
Both parties agreed that the strike should be called off in the interest of the nation and to give room for the implementation of agreements JUSUN reached with the Federal Government.
JUSUN commenced the strike on April 6 over the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary in the states.
NEWS
Baba Suwe, 15 others get N500m compensation for demolished property in Ikorodu
The Lagos State government on Wednesday paid the sum of N500million as compensation to some of the residents of Ikorodu, whose properties were demolished to pave way for the ongoing Igbogbo-Igbe road expansion project.
Yoruba Nollywood actor, Babatunde Omidina, popularly known as Baba Suwe got N3.1million compensation for his demolished property; Malok Petrol Station got N100million, Stir Oil and Gas Petrol got N36million; Igbe Central Mosque at Degolu Junction got N8million, among others
About 455 affected families, worship centres and businesses have been listed for compensation to the tune of N2.2billion in all places where the State government is executing infrastructure projects within Ikorodu, a suburb of Lagos State.
The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, presented cheques to the affected property owners at the official commissioning of a newly upgraded 6.05kilometres Ijede road (Itamaga to Ewu Elepe section)
The commissioned project was the first phase of upgraded Ijede road, which cuts across four Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs), and the only road leading to Ijede, Gberigbe, Agura towns and 37 communities in Ikorodu Local Government Area of the State as well as the Ijede Jetty for connectivity to water transportation.
Before its rehabilitation, the road was a single carriageway of about 11.90km with an average width of 7.5m.
The geometrical increase in population and corresponding rise in traffic volume over the years had put enormous strain on the erstwhile road infrastructure.
The completion of the road, according to Sanwo-Olu, was a fulfilment of promise meant to make life more comfortable and meaningful for citizens.
“In December 2019, we were here to flag-off the extensive rehabilitation works on Ijede road. On that occasion, I made a promise that the contractor would immediately move to site and that the project would be delivered in 18months.”
“At that time, we did not envisage the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of the ensuing lockdown on the way we work and implement our projects. We also did not envision the EndSARS protests that degenerated into the wanton destruction of lives and properties. Despite these challenges, and the dwindling financial resources of the State, brought about by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on private and public sector businesses, we have, however, kept our promise and the rehabilitated Itamaga to Ewu Elepe section of Ijede road is being delivered today (yesterday),” he said.
Earlier in her remark, Special Adviser to the governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engineer Aramide Adeyoye, explained that in upgrading the road, the need to make commuting stress-free was taken into cognisance for pedestrians and motorists by making provision for dual carriageway, walkway, service ducts, drainage, culverts, streetlights, laybys, and bus stops.
The rehabilitation/upgrading of the road into a dual carriageway status, she said, will improve road connectivity, traffic flow, reduce traffic time, enhance intermodal transportation, improve safety of lives and property, enhance property values as well as improve socio-economic well-being of the people.
NEWS
Gov Uzodinma visits slain Ahmed Gulak’s family
Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has elougized the slain ex-Presidential Aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan, Ahmed Gulak for being on the side of truth and unity at all times.
Governor Uzodinma spoke on Wednesday, when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Ahmed Gulak. He urged the family to be strong and united as always.
Ahmed Gulak was shot dead on two Sundays ago on his way to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport enroute Abuja after a visit to Imo State.
The former Political Adviser was also the committee chairman of Imo APC primary election in 2019 where he declared Senator Hope Uzodinma the governorship candidate of the party amid controversy.
In his response, the head of the family and the first son of late Gulak, Mustapha Gulak, thanked Governor Uzodimma for his presence in consolation to the family at this trying time, despite his tight schedule as a governor.
Before now, Governor Hope Uzodinma, has described the killing of Alhaji Ahmed Gulak, the ex-Political Adviser to the former President, Goodluck Jonathan, as politically-masterminded.
The Governor, at a press briefing in Owerri, the manner with which politician was killed was unconnected to a political assassination.
According to the Governor, “Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him.
“Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination”.
NEWS
Twitter reaches out to Nigerian government for formal dialogue
Five days after Nigeria suspended the operations of Twitter in the country, the microblogging site has now reached out to the government for dialogue.
The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this on Wednesday.
Speaking with State House correspondents after the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC), Mohammed said Twitter had reached out to the government seeking high-level discussion to resolve the issue.
He said that he got the message on Wednesday morning.
The minister stressed that the microblogging platform was suspended because it provided an avenue for people threatening the corporate existence of Nigeria.
According to him, the owner of Twitter helped to fund the recent #EndSARS protest while allowing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, use the platform to call for the killing of policemen.
He said Twitter failed to take down Kanu’s tweets despite repeated requests to do so.
Mohammed listed conditions that must be met even if there is a discussion with Twitter including that it must now be registered in Nigeria as a business concern.
Apart from Twitter, he said other social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram must be registered in the country.
He said freedom of speech has not been stifled by the suspension of Twitter as Nigerians can still use other platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.
He dismissed the notion that the suspension is not effective, arguing that Twitter won’t be losing money if the ban is ineffective.
