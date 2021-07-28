Judgment Day for El-Zakzaky, wife today, detained since 2015

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky, who has been in detention since December 2015 will know his fate today.

Kaduna State High Court presided over by Justice Gideon Kurada would give judgment in his case, along with his wife Zeenah.

The couple have been standing trial in the court for the past four years.

President Media Forum of the Islamic Movement, Ibraheem Musa, disclosed the judgment day in a press statement he issued to newsmen on Tuesday.

Musa said the court is expected to pass judgement on the No-Case-Submission prayer presented by the lead Counsel to Sheikh Zakzaky, Mr Femi Falana SAN.

Falana had argued that even though the prosecution called 15 witnesses, none of them was able to establish any connection between the alleged crimes and Sheikh El- Zakzaky.

In the last sitting of the court held on 1 July, , the lead Counsel prayed the court to rule in favour of his clients.

If that happens, then the Sheikh and his wife will be set free since their arrest and detention in December, 2015.

Two other courts had earlier upheld the no case submission in respect of almost 200 members of the Islamic Movement who were slammed with the same charge as Sheikh Zakzaky.

The members were discharged and acquitted.

Also in 2016 a federal high court in Abuja restored the fundamental human rights of the embattled Sheikh and his wife and set him free.

However the Buhari government refused to obey the court order.