Judge’s absence stalls Nollywood actor, Baba Ijesha’s sexual assault trial

The Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja could not go on Wednesday with the sexual assault trial of embattled Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju Omiyinka, aka Baba Ijesha, due to the absence of the judge.

The presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, had joined other judges to observe long vacation.

The judges are expected to be on vacation till the third week of September.

Justice Taiwo had at the last sitting on July 27 adjourned the matter to August 11 and 12 for continuation of trial.

Baba Ijesha has been entangled in a case of child molestation since April 2021 and was remanded in police custody after his arrest on April 22.

He was, however, released on June 24.

Justice Taiwo granted Baba Ijesha bail in the sum of N2million and two sureties: a lawyer and a family relation.

The judge had ordered that the bail conditions must be granted within seven days while declaring that the next sittings will be on July 26 (today), 27 and 28.

He was charged on six-count charges of sexual assault by penetration, indecent treatment of a child, and sexual assault, which contravene sections 259, 135, and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, as well as 135, 263, and 262 Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.