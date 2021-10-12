NEWS
Judge refuses to release corpse of ex-Lagos Military Gov, Kanu to family
Justice Christopher Balogun of an Ikeja High Court in Lagos State on Monday gave reasons for giving an order that the corpse of Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (rtd) should not be released to his family for burial.
The deceased is the former Military Administrator of Lagos and Imo states.
Balogun had on October 7 given an Order that the Nigerian Navy should not release the body of the ex-Lagos Military Administrator until otherwise directed by the court.
The judge had given the order at the hearing of the suit filed by one of the wives of the deceased, Mrs Gladys Kanu, against the children of the deceased, the Nigerian Navy and her co-wife.
Gladys was seeking an order of the court to direct the respondents, their agents or privies to allow her to prepare for the burial and should not threaten her.
The burial was slated for Friday, October 15, 2021.
The respondents in the suit are; Kelly Kanu, the Nigerian Navy, Simone Abiona (nee Kanu), Andrey Joe- Ezigbo (nee Kanu), Paul Ndidiamaka Kanu and Karen Johnson (nee Kanu).
Others are; Jeffery Kanu, Laura Kanu, Stephen Kanu and Josephine Ndubuisi-Kanu (wife).
The judge had said that the order was given to prevent the corpse from being tampered with as a result of the fallout from the family.
“It is for the protection of the body itself so that no one goes to tamper with that body which is to be buried this Saturday.
“There is not going to be any change of date of that burial but we are protecting the body.
“That is the only Order I gave so that there will be no inter meddlers and interlopers and going to the Nigerian Navy and saying they were told to come and collect the body and we do not see the body of our dear ex-Governor any longer.
“It is a Protective Order. I also said that of this controversy lingers and there is no proper cohesion among the lawyers to the parties it will cause some confusion in Abia State on the date of the burial.
“I gave a direction and all counsel present said that it was a good advice.
“I am concerned that the body of our ex-Governor is given a befitting burial so no one should tamper with the body,” Balogun said.
Some of the final burial rites of the ex-Lagos Military Administrator which are scheduled to hold outside Lagos will run from October 13 in Imo to October 15 in Abia.
NEWS
64-year-old Nigerian woman marries for the first time; see who she married | Photos
A 64-year-old Nigerian woman has tied the knot for the first time.
The woman, Erumena Amata, married a widower who lost his wife 10 years ago.
The ceremony was attended by friends, relatives and passersby who came to witness a spectacle of its kind Read more.
Speaking with BBC pigin, Amata, said she had always thought she would marry, but didn’t think it would take so long to find the right person.
breaking
Chidinma pleads not guilty to killing of Super TV CEO, Ataga
Chidinma Ojukwu, a 300-level student of the University of Lagos, who is the prime suspect in the murder of the Super TV Chief Executive Officer, Usifo Ataga, has pleaded not guilty to the crime.
The 22-year-old pleaded not guilty to the crime on Tuesday alongside one Adedapo Quadri as they are the key suspects in the murder case.
They were arraigned before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square.
They both pleaded not guilty to the eight counts bordering on the offences of murder, forgery and stealing.
The pair were also arraigned alongside Chidinma’s sister, Egbuchu Chioma from whom the late Ataga’s iPhone 7, was said to have been recovered.
Chioma, however, pleaded not guilty to the 9th count of being in possession of the stolen property.
They are being prosecuted by the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution, Olayinka Adeyemi.
Usifo was found dead with multiple stab wounds on June 16 at a service apartment on Adebowale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase I where he had checked in with his lover, Ojukwu.
Ojukwu, who was consequently arrested on June 23 over the murder of Usifo Ataga in a service apartment, recently she was able to kill him because he was weak.
She confessed to stabbing Usifo with a knife under the influence of drugs and withdrawing N380,000 from the victim’s account with his ATM card.
She, however, recanted later in a video, saying she acted in self-defence.
Usifo, 50, was buried on July 30.
breaking
Lagos Gov shows compassion, reduces traffic offenders’ fines
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has tempered justice with mercy, and reduced the traffic offenders’ outrageous fines. He promised that “For example, if the fine was N70,000, it will be reduced to about N20,00”.
Sanwo-Olu, who visited the impounded vehicles depot at Alausa, on Wednesday, in company with the Lagos State Taskforce Chairman, Mr. Shola Jejeloye, and other government officials, was moved with compassion, when he saw many impounded vehicles, and the tearful and sorrowful faces of some of their owners/drivers milling around helplessly.
He drew near the crowed and addressed them, asking, “Do you agree that you have violated the traffic laws of Lagos State, and the laws must be obeyed? They answered, “yes we agree, please forgive us”.
Sanwo-Olu then promised to reduce the fines to an affordable level, and use it to serve as a warning to people violating the Lagos traffic laws.
The governor warned offenders not to bribe any Taskforce officials again, but pay any fines to government coffers directly. He said that in the next few days, people should watch out for the official information on the modality of paying the fines to government’s coffers directly
Latest News
- 64-year-old Nigerian woman marries for the first time; see who she married | Photos
- DSS flies Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu to Abuja, denies him access to family
- BBNaija’s White Money lands in hospital
- Chidinma pleads not guilty to killing of Super TV CEO, Ataga
- Judge refuses to release corpse of ex-Lagos Military Gov, Kanu to family
Trending
-
breaking2 days ago
Kwara suspends Arabic school head over unsavoury punishment of students
-
NEWS2 days ago
Deontay Wilder health update after he’s taken to hospital following Tyson Fury knockout
-
SPORTS2 days ago
Newcastle are plotting a transfer raid for four key Manchester United players
-
SPORTS2 days ago
France win UEFA Nations League with Mbappe goal
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Benefits of being hairy
-
LIFESTYLES1 day ago
Four good positions for getting babies
-
breaking2 days ago
NAF airstrikes foil ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists fresh attack in Borno
-
breaking1 day ago
14-year-old girl becomes Kano Governor for 20 minutes